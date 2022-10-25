ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz can now 'slide' right into practice

Jeff Walz is the winningest women's basketball coach in the history of the University of Louisville women's basketball program. Walz has guided the Cardinals to four Final Four appearances and the Cardinals have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament three of the past four seasons. He's built one of the more dominating programs in all of women's basketball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Gainesville Sun

FHSAA football rankings: Buchholz takes a dip, Chiefland plummets after first losses

The FHSAA released its most recent set of high school football rankings on Wednesday morning. After a big week of football in the Gainesville area, local teams shifted around the state's rankings as some teams climbed the rankings and others took a dip. And with one more week of the regular season remaining, state rankings are becoming more important with each passing day.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Analyzing top-10 forward Ron Holland’s final 3 teams

Five-star NCAA Basketball prospect Ron Holland is now down to three options. Which of them is the best potential landing spot?. Early in the offseason, Ron Holland announced a list of eight options, which included a lot of premier programs. He’s a consensus five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, ranked in the top 10 overall by 247sportsComposite. The 6’9 power forward is highly skilled, capable of playing at a high level inside and out, and is also a quality defender and rebounder on the other end.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Kentucky expected in for Griffin Elite 2022 Prep/JUCO Classic

High-major talent is set to bring as many as 40 Division I coaches to Erlanger, Kentucky the first week of November for the Griffin Elite 2022 Prep/JUCO Classic. The Kentucky coaching staff is scheduled to make an appearance, along with coaches from Cincinnati, West Virginia, Xavier and Northern Kentucky, among other local and national programs.
ERLANGER, KY
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Detroit Lions by the numbers 2022

The Miami Dolphins are heading north to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions but what do we really know about them? They are better than their 1-5 record. Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media this week and said that the Detroit Lions are indeed better than their record. In his words, “They play tough”. What else would you expect from a team coached by former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell?
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy