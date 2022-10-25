ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tri-City Herald

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Seattle Seahawks

The New York Giants are looking to roll into their Week 9 bye with a 7-1 record by virtue of a win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at Lumen Field. If the Giants do with the game, that will be their fifth straight win, the first time they have accomplished that feat since they won six in a row from October 16, 2016, to November 27, 2016, the last season they earned a postseason berth.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Make Moves; Cracraft Out for Detroit Game

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver River Cracraft when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Cracraft was added to the injury report Saturday with a neck injury and was ruled out. View the original article to see embedded media. The Dolphins also announced that...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

The NFL Draft Prospect Matchup Steelers Fans Must Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 2-5 so far this season and if the NFL Draft took place today, they would pick seventh. Hopefully, the Steelers will pick up steam (and some wins) down the stretch with T.J. Watt back in the fold soon but it's certainly not too early to look ahead to some of the next year's exciting draft prospects.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Lions’ TJ Hockenson Reacts to Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

With the trade deadline next Tuesday, players on losing teams are questioning whether they will get moved by next week. That is the case in Detroit, where the Lions are 1–5 entering this weekend. As a result, TJ Hockenson, who is under contract through 2023, is one player whose...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Fourth-Quarter Follies Come to the Fore

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans still have not scored a fourth-quarter touchdown this season. They made progress in that regard Sunday when they got the last two of Randy Bullock’s four field goals in their 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Those six points were six more than they had scored in the final periods of the previous five games combined.
NASHVILLE, TN
WausauPilot

Rodgers, Packers seek first road win at the Buffalo Bills

GREEN BAY (3-4) at BUFFALO (5-1) Sunday 7:20 p.m. CDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Bills by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 2-5; Buffalo 4-2. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bills 22-0 on Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Former Mississippi State OL Charles Cross Impressing By Metrics at NFL Level

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross was an important piece in protecting the quarterback during his days in Starkville, and it's clear to see that is translating over to the NFL level. Since Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle totals 147 pass-blocking snaps and has not allowed a single...
STARKVILLE, MS
Tri-City Herald

Texans Roster Moves: Grugier-Hill Released, Johnson signed

HOUSTON -- Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was officially cut by the Houston Texans on Thursday one day after he requested to be released from the roster. Grugier-Hill's departure comes as the Texans intend to continue to increase the playing time of rookie linebacker Christian Harris, a speedy third-round draft pick from Alabama. Harris will work in tandem with middle linebacker Christian Kirksey, the defensive signal caller, and team captain.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More

View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

What’s Next for Giants Following Kadarius Toney Trade?

View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes actions really do speak more loudly than words. Consider the New York Giants and their decision to trade Kadarius Toney, their disappointing first-round pick from last year. The Giants currently aren't exactly overflowing with top-shelf talent at receiver after losing Sterling Shepard to a season-ending ACL injury and having their supposed No. 1 receiver, Kenny Golladay, currently sidelined with a knee injury, once again fail to get untracked.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens

Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Is Owner Sheila Hamp Running the Detroit Lions Correctly?

In a rare media session, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp addressed the media in order to acknowledge the struggles of the team and to report on her assessment of the team's rebuilding efforts. Through 23 games, the Lions are 4-18-1 under the watch of general manger Brad Holmes and...
DETROIT, MI

