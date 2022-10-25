Read full article on original website
York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to threatening California Rep. Eric Swalwell
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress and his staff. Joshua Hall made the threats against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) while he was waiting to be sentenced in a fraud case — for impersonating former President Donald Trump’s family to raise money for a fake organization.
Cumberland County man could spend 6 years in prison for domestic assault: DA
After fracturing a woman’s skull in an assault last year, a Cumberland County man will spend between 3-6 years in state prison, prosecutors said Friday. David Peffley Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August, but was sentenced by a Cumberland County judge on Oct. 25, the district attorney’s office announced.
US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
Harrisburg police arrest man charged with attempted homicide in kidnapping of kids
Harrisburg police on Friday arrested a man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two boys and threatening to kill them the day before, Harrisburg city officials announced. Police had been looking for Kenneth D. Smiley, 39, since early Thursday after they say he broke into her apartment with a...
Lancaster County woman sentenced after admitting to theft of government funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Lancaster County woman today for theft of government funds. Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced for collecting her deceased aunt's benefits. Following her aunt’s death in April 2017, Schrom admitted she...
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
Two charged in Berks County homicide investigation
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after a homicide investigation in Berks County. According to Reading Police, Andre Davis and Michael Williams were charged in connection to the shooting death of Bruce Sellers on September 11, 2022. Police say Davis was arrested on October 20 and...
Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case
A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
Pa. city wants to ban those convicted of violent crimes from renting property for 7 years
SUNBURY – Individuals with felony drug convictions already are not welcome in rental housing in Sunbury and those convicted of a crime of violence might soon join them. City council is scheduled to vote Nov. 14 on an amendment to a seldom-enforced 2012 ordinance that prohibits renting to those individuals for seven years after “conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period.”
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
'I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back' | Cumberland County man sentenced for domestic abuse
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Lower Allen Township man was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault in August. David Peffley Jr., 38, was sentenced to three to six years in a state correctional facility after a November 2021 domestic violence altercation.
Harrisburg man strangled, suffocated boy before forcing kids, mom into car at knifepoint: police
Kenneth Smiley broke into his girlfriend’s Harrisburg apartment with a knife early Thursday, threatened her and her two sons and strangled the younger boy before kidnapping them all, according to court documents. Smiley, 39, also tried to suffocate the 4-year-old boy, who is his son, the records said. He...
Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg
>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
York County man charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing charges after an incident on Sunday evening. According to Lower Windsor Township Police, Michael Ernst was taken into custody after an alleged incident on the 1st block of East Maple Street in East Prospect Borough. Police say...
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
Mechanicsburg man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on driver
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a bout of road rage. Richard Whitmire, 66, allegedly began following the victim on May 18 after the victim made a delivery in the 2300 block of Bumble Bee Hollow Road in Upper Allen Township.
Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania
We’ve heard the argument many times that car theft is really a victimless crime as long as vehicles are insured. However, we know that’s absolutely ridiculous for a number of reasons. A great example comes via an awful incident involving a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania which went down way back on September 10. The end result was two people lost their lives.
Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges
>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
