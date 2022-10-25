ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
BET

Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother

Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Rolling Stone

He Gave Hip-Hop a Voice at the Grammys Before Being Fired. Ten Years Later, He’s Ready to Talk

It’s been nearly 20 years, but Alan Foster can still remember the first time he was passed over for a promotion at the Recording Academy. Foster had been working in the organization’s ticketing department for more than four years when, in 2003, his boss told him to interview for a new role. But as soon as Foster sat down for the 20-minute interview, something felt off: The decision, he sensed, had already been made by the time he walked into the room. “I felt like it was a sham interview,” he says. A few days later, Foster was told the...
Vibe

Wayne Brady Set To Host The 2022 American Music Awards

Wayne Brady has been tapped to host the 2022 American Music Awards. Following the announcement, the improv pro shared his excitement over landing the gig. “I was ecstatic,” Brady, 50, told People of the moment he found out he’d be hosting the 49th AMAs. “I actually lost my mind. That is one of the most amazing feelings. You feel like one of the cool kids in school.More from VIBE.comBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsJordin Sparks, Wayne Brady, And Shangela Join 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 13Tank And The Bangas Reintroduce The Nuances Of Soul With 'Red...
Variety

In ‘Black & Blues,’ Director Sacha Jenkins Portrays the Legend of Louis Armstrong and Corrects the Record

Since that time in his teens when he self-published the early ’90s graffiti art zine “Graphic Scenes & X-Plicit Language,” Sacha Jenkins has been about documenting hip-hop and funk culture — Black culture. Moving between print (he’s creative director at Mass Appeal), television (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”) and film (“Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James”), he’s documented the intricacies of African-American culture with dexterity and painstaking study (following in the footsteps of his late father, Horace Byrd Jenkins III, a crucial creator of the TV magazine format “Black Journal”). Jenkins is also a musician, making the life...
ETOnline.com

Dionne Warwick Gives Update on Teyana Taylor Playing Her in Upcoming Bio Series

Dionne Warwick is ready for her fans to get her life story. During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, the 81-year-old songstress discussed the premiere of her award-winning documentary with CNN, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, the film is narrated...
hotnewhiphop.com

Busta Rhymes Brings Real East Coast Vibes On “Slap” Ft. Conway & Big Daddy Kane

Busta Rhymes heard Funk Flex loud and clear before he delivered a brand new record. The New York legend served up his latest single, “Slap” on Friday morning after debuting it on Flex’s show the night prior. The funky East Coast bop brings a healthy dose of nostalgia as he merges the intergenerational talents of Big Daddy Kane and Conway together for this anthem. Bussa Buss is coming in with high energy and animated flows that he became known for throughout his career. The addition of Kane and Conway raises the lyrical bar even higher, though they keep their presence on a calmer tip in comparison.
