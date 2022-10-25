Read full article on original website
Related
Music Legends Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year
Creating music brought these two legends together, and now the best friends will experience a prestigious honor together as well. The Recording Academy’s philanthropic partner announced on Thursday, October 20, that Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary musician Smokey Robinson will be honored as the 2023 MusiCares persons of the year.
Music Exec Robert Louis Gordy Sr., Berry Gordy’s Brother, Has Died at 91
Robert Louis Gordy Sr., a music publishing executive and older brother to legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy has died on Friday, Oct. 21, his family confirmed. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my younger brother, Robert,” Berry Gordy said in a statement. “He was absolutely the...
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson
The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Watch Lauryn Hill perform 'To Zion' as her son surprises her on stage with his own children
What a full-circle moment.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
He Gave Hip-Hop a Voice at the Grammys Before Being Fired. Ten Years Later, He’s Ready to Talk
It’s been nearly 20 years, but Alan Foster can still remember the first time he was passed over for a promotion at the Recording Academy. Foster had been working in the organization’s ticketing department for more than four years when, in 2003, his boss told him to interview for a new role. But as soon as Foster sat down for the 20-minute interview, something felt off: The decision, he sensed, had already been made by the time he walked into the room. “I felt like it was a sham interview,” he says. A few days later, Foster was told the...
Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host ‘The Hair Tales’ Celebratory Dinner
“It can feel like it’s just a conversation about hair,” Tracee Ellis Ross says to Oprah in a scene from the new docuseries “The Hair Tales,” “but it’s not.”. “It never is,” Oprah says back to her. The new six-part series, produced by...
Wayne Brady Set To Host The 2022 American Music Awards
Wayne Brady has been tapped to host the 2022 American Music Awards. Following the announcement, the improv pro shared his excitement over landing the gig. “I was ecstatic,” Brady, 50, told People of the moment he found out he’d be hosting the 49th AMAs. “I actually lost my mind. That is one of the most amazing feelings. You feel like one of the cool kids in school.More from VIBE.comBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsJordin Sparks, Wayne Brady, And Shangela Join 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 13Tank And The Bangas Reintroduce The Nuances Of Soul With 'Red...
Lose Yourself: Celebrate Eminem’s 50th Birthday [Gallery]
When it comes to changing the game, there are few that can stake the claim like Eminem can. Today, the legendary MC turns 50! Check out some photos that show you just that below!. Marshall Mathers was born St. Joseph, Missouri but grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Through out his...
In ‘Black & Blues,’ Director Sacha Jenkins Portrays the Legend of Louis Armstrong and Corrects the Record
Since that time in his teens when he self-published the early ’90s graffiti art zine “Graphic Scenes & X-Plicit Language,” Sacha Jenkins has been about documenting hip-hop and funk culture — Black culture. Moving between print (he’s creative director at Mass Appeal), television (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”) and film (“Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James”), he’s documented the intricacies of African-American culture with dexterity and painstaking study (following in the footsteps of his late father, Horace Byrd Jenkins III, a crucial creator of the TV magazine format “Black Journal”). Jenkins is also a musician, making the life...
ETOnline.com
Dionne Warwick Gives Update on Teyana Taylor Playing Her in Upcoming Bio Series
Dionne Warwick is ready for her fans to get her life story. During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, the 81-year-old songstress discussed the premiere of her award-winning documentary with CNN, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, the film is narrated...
hotnewhiphop.com
Busta Rhymes Brings Real East Coast Vibes On “Slap” Ft. Conway & Big Daddy Kane
Busta Rhymes heard Funk Flex loud and clear before he delivered a brand new record. The New York legend served up his latest single, “Slap” on Friday morning after debuting it on Flex’s show the night prior. The funky East Coast bop brings a healthy dose of nostalgia as he merges the intergenerational talents of Big Daddy Kane and Conway together for this anthem. Bussa Buss is coming in with high energy and animated flows that he became known for throughout his career. The addition of Kane and Conway raises the lyrical bar even higher, though they keep their presence on a calmer tip in comparison.
Bootsy Collins Announces Collaborative Compilation Album on His Birthday, Spotlighting Emerging Artists
“Funk Not Fight! Spreading Hope No Joke,” the funkadelic high priest Bootsy Collins said of his latest endeavor to incite change and spread hope through the power of music. On his birthday, Wednesday (Oct. 26), Collins announced Funk Not Fight, a forthcoming collaborative compilation album. For the project, the...
Comments / 0