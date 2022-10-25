ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorthanded Hornets get crushed by the Orlando Magic

Orlando, FL - Well, if you were hoping for some garbage time minutes for McGowens, Jones, and Williams, you got what you wanted. However, the score is not exactly the outcome many would've expected, as the Hornets suffered a brutal loss to the Orlando Magic 93-113. The Hornets came out...
ORLANDO, FL
Score Predictions Warriors @ Hornets

The Hornets take on the coach that left them in the summer Kenny Atkinson. The Hornets will try to hang on at the beginning but the Warriors’ star talent will be too much for Charlotte. Kelly Oubre looks to have a good game against his old team. The Hornets will also try to stop the hometown kid Steph Curry, as he makes his return to where he grew up. Look for the Hornets to come out more aggressive than they were against Orlando.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Atlanta Hawks Blast Detroit Pistons 136-112

View the original article to see embedded media. For the second time in 48 hours, hoops fans were treated to a duel between Trae Young and Cade Cunningham. The two stars finished with 36 and 35 points, respectively. But the difference between their teams was night and day. The Hawks...
ATLANTA, GA
Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111

Mikal Bridges had his best offensive night of the season to help his Phoenix Suns win a basketball game, then rushed back to the locker room to watch his beloved Philadelphia Phillies finish off a Game 1 win in the World Series. With two big victories in hand, it was...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111

Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led by as many as 18 points. With the win, Portland improved to 5-1 this season.
PORTLAND, OR
Dolphins Make Moves; Cracraft Out for Detroit Game

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver River Cracraft when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Cracraft was added to the injury report Saturday with a neck injury and was ruled out. View the original article to see embedded media. The Dolphins also announced that...
DETROIT, MI
LeBron James May Join Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler At Playing Center Occasionally

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are both dealing with injuries at the center position. They both also have versatile players who have proven they can handle playing out of position if needed. A few days after Heat coach Erik Spoelstra utilized Jimmy Butler at the five, Lakers coach Darvin Ham is considering doing the same with LeBron James.
MIAMI, FL
76ers Injury Report: De’Anthony Melton’s Status vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers might be off to an unexpectedly rough start to the year, but that’s not due to a lack of available players. For the last few weeks, the Sixers have gone through training camp, the preseason, and a few regular season games without any players suffering setbacks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lions’ TJ Hockenson Reacts to Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

With the trade deadline next Tuesday, players on losing teams are questioning whether they will get moved by next week. That is the case in Detroit, where the Lions are 1–5 entering this weekend. As a result, TJ Hockenson, who is under contract through 2023, is one player whose...
DETROIT, MI
Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes

The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. He has 13 goals and 34 assists in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.
RALEIGH, NC

