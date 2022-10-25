The Hornets take on the coach that left them in the summer Kenny Atkinson. The Hornets will try to hang on at the beginning but the Warriors’ star talent will be too much for Charlotte. Kelly Oubre looks to have a good game against his old team. The Hornets will also try to stop the hometown kid Steph Curry, as he makes his return to where he grew up. Look for the Hornets to come out more aggressive than they were against Orlando.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 45 MINUTES AGO