Starbucks Workers United, the organization behind unionizing Starbucks stores in western New York, has been ordered to hand over their messages with journalists to the company. The federal ruling is highly unusual and will give the coffee company access to private conversations as they battle with unionizing groups. Several Starbucks workers have accused the company of union-busting. Starbucks said this ruling will help them uncover “misinformation” the union organizers have dispelled. Richard Bensinger, a senior advisor and organizer of Starbucks Workers United, said the company “has contempt for all the norms of democracy.” “They blatantly spy on, harass and fire workers for exercising their right to organize,” he added. “They have contempt for freedom of the press and our right to freely speak to the media.”Read it at The Washington Post

NEW YORK STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO