Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year. The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany. Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021...
Americus Times-Recorder
SCPRD Named Agency of the Year
COLUMBUS – The Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) District 3 Banquet was held on Wednesday, October 26 at the Comer Recreation Center in Columbus, GA. At that banquet, the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) was named the 2022 Agency of the Year. This was the second time in the past four years that the agency has received this prestigious award.
WALB 10
Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the new addition. The building was named after Anthony Bateman, a coach at Tift County Schools who was well-known in the community for his positive influence on children in Tift County.
wfxl.com
New youth center named after late Tift County coach, educator
The City of Tifton held the grand opening and building dedication for the Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center on Thursday. Construction of the youth center was made possible by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, City Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding, the Tift County Board of Education, and numerous donations from the community.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
wfxl.com
Phoebe leaders meet with area ministers to discuss goals, plans for the future
Phoebe hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area Thursday to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and proud history of service to this...
WALB 10
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
Albany, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valwood School football team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WALB 10
SAM Shortline Excursion Train celebrates 20 years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This month, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to Southwest Georgia. After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains, ending in Archery. The...
Albany commissioners defend salary increase votes
ALBANY — There are two actions that elected officials can take that are sure to get the notice of voters: raising taxes and increasing their own salaries. The Dougherty County Commission did the former two months ago, and on Tuesday the Albany City Commission approved a pay increase for commission members.
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
WALB 10
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
WALB 10
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal. Two eighth grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention...
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Stacey Abrams, fellow Democrats Bee Nguyen, William Boddie Jr. stump in Albany
ALBANY — Leading supporters in a chant of “More!” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams fired up the crowd during a Tuesday-evening stop in Albany during which she outlined the differences between herself and her incumbent opponent. One issue on which Abrams has sparred with Republican Gov. Brian...
Saturday women's health fair in Albany to focus on importance of cancer screenings
ALBANY — From dining out to masking to conducting social interactions, the COVID-19 pandemic altered a lot of people’s everyday activities. And for some people, the inability to access health services temporarily has grown into a habit of postponing preventive screenings. A year after a drive-through women’s health...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams draws large turnout to Albany campaign event
Hundreds of Albany area residents turned out on Tuesday for a campaign stop headlined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams was joined by Democratic nominees Bee Nguyen, secretary of state, and William Boddie Jr., labor commissioner. The date of the general election is Nov. 8, and early voting continues...
WALB 10
Tift Co. seeing record voter turnout amid early voting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Less than two weeks from now, voters will line up to cast ballots on Election Day. But Southwest Georgia election offices are already seeing record early voting numbers. In the first week of early voting, which started on Oct. 17, Tift County saw over 2,500 in-person...
wfxl.com
Tift County Board of Commissioners launch 'Operation Green Light' in support of vets
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Comments / 0