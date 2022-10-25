ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox32chicago.com

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments

CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

ISAC Urges Eligible Borrowers to Fill Out the Newly Released Student Debt Relief Online Application

The Illinois student assistance commission is urging eligible borrowers to fill out the newly released application for student debt relief. If you took out a federal loan or received a federal pell grant and meet certain income guidelines, you will likely qualify for the one-time relief. But do you need to fill out the application? ISAC Spokesperson Lynne Baker:
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Pritzker, Bailey offer contrast in Illinois governor's race

In less than two weeks, Illinois voters will decide whether to reelect Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to another four-year term or send the billionaire businessman packing in favor of Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a downstate farmer who spent much of the past four years as Pritzker's foil. Pritzker,...
ILLINOIS STATE
allnurses.com

Illinois Nurses Speak Out for Patient Safety: Hospital Retaliates

Specializes in L&D/HIV/ID/OB/GYN Primary Care Adults/Children. Has 39 years experience. We have seen the exodus of hundreds of thousands of registered nurses these last 2 years, after bravely caring for the public during the Covid pandemic, with significant risk to themselves. Many nurses became infected, and some died, due to the failures of a healthcare system that values-whom? Certainly not nurses. And I daresay, not the public either. We have seen hospital administration resume normal practices of staffing dangerously claiming there are no nurses applying. They are partly correct.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois approves ComEd rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations

Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors

Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
URBANA, IL
NBC Chicago

What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?

Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Attorney General candidate DeVore joins local GOP to oppose SAFE-T-Act

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Area Republicans expressed their opposition Thursday night to the SAFE-T-Act, approved by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The McLean County GOP hosted a forum at Bloomington’s Freedom Baptist Church featuring candidates including Attorney General hopeful Tom...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

State: Peoria-area unemployment continues declines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the jobless average for all fourteen metro areas of the state is down from the year before, and that includes Peoria. Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicates the Peoria area’s unemployment average going down to 4.4% last month —...
PEORIA, IL

