Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
Mustang Public Schools investigating incident involving a weapon
Mustang Public School officials are investigating an incident involving a weapon on Friday.
kswo.com
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
OSBI: Former principal arrested after fondling student
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested former Wewoka Middle School Principal, Cody Barlow, on Thursday.
Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student
A former Wewoka middle school principal was arrested on Thursday, accused of fondling a child. Cody Barlow was taken into custody at his home in Wewoka and booked into the Seminole County Jail. Barlow was placed on administrative leave on October 12. The OSBI investigation began at the request of...
KOCO
Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect who robbed USPS worker at gunpoint
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are searching for the person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint. Police said that earlier this week, someone robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard. The postal worker got away without any injuries, but USPS officials said the crime is considered a federal offense and could result in 25 years in prison.
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In SW OKC
A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on an overnight chase in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen vehicle driven by Chad Jones near South Western Avenue and I-240 and attempted a traffic stop. Jones fled the scene in...
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Robbing An Elderly Woman Of Her Purse Arrested In SW OKC
A man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman in her driveway last weekend was identified and arrested, according to Oklahoma City police. Tips from the community helped identify 28-year-old Johnny Brown. Police arrested Brown after the department posted photos of the suspect on social media. Officers found Sanders on Thursday...
news9.com
Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose
An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner. 25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
Tecumseh Police: Alleged Rape Suspect In Custody
A man accused of sexually assaulting two teens at knife point in Tecumseh is in custody, according to Tecumseh police. Police say Clifton Davila is believed to be the man who knocked on dozens of doors over the weekend before attacking the two teens. Police say he was the one...
KOCO
Edmond police search for three accused of stealing $23K worth of jewelry
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing $23,000 worth of jewelry from an Edmond store. KOCO 5 reporter Alyse Jones spoke with Edmond Police Department officials about the search. Open the video player above for the story.
Court Filings Show String Of Gang Connected Violent Crime
A new court filing links a string of violent crimes that include three metro murders. In the documents Oklahoma City Police detailed years of bloodshed sparked by feuding rival gangs. According to the filings almost all of the defendants, suspects, and victims involved in the crimes are gang affiliated. A...
Tecumseh PD: Man arrested on drug charges now accused in string of burglaries, rapes after victims ID suspect
The Tecumseh Police Department says a man suspected of raping of two teens in their own homes is now in custody.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Police fraud probe leads to charges
EL RENO – An El Reno man faces prison after a Yukon police investigation found he allegedly defrauded a Yukon senior citizen of more than $2,500. Christopher Michael Edwards, 42, was charged Oct. 17 in Canadian County District Court with exploitation of an elderly person by deception and uttering a forged instrument.
1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Comments / 1