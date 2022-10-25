ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kswo.com

Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
SEMINOLE, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspect who robbed USPS worker at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are searching for the person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint. Police said that earlier this week, someone robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard. The postal worker got away without any injuries, but USPS officials said the crime is considered a federal offense and could result in 25 years in prison.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Robbing An Elderly Woman Of Her Purse Arrested In SW OKC

A man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman in her driveway last weekend was identified and arrested, according to Oklahoma City police. Tips from the community helped identify 28-year-old Johnny Brown. Police arrested Brown after the department posted photos of the suspect on social media. Officers found Sanders on Thursday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner. 25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon Police fraud probe leads to charges

EL RENO – An El Reno man faces prison after a Yukon police investigation found he allegedly defrauded a Yukon senior citizen of more than $2,500. Christopher Michael Edwards, 42, was charged Oct. 17 in Canadian County District Court with exploitation of an elderly person by deception and uttering a forged instrument.
YUKON, OK

