Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
NBC Sports
49ers rule Deebo Samuel out
49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Friday morning that wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the kind of player that the team gives as much time as possible to show that he’s healthy enough to play, but they obviously don’t think there’s any benefit into taking a decision about this Sunday’s game against the Rams into the weekend.
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season. Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no. “We’re...
NBC Sports
You won't believe how much of Quinn's salary Bears are paying
File this one under Howie being Howie. It turns out the Bears are paying most of Robert Quinn’s 2022 base salary as part of the trade agreement with the Eagles for the veteran edge rusher. The Eagles acquired Quinn from the Bears Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round...
NBC Sports
Ja’Marr Chase will not go on injured reserve
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not headed to injured reserve. Coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that Chase will remain on the active roster while he rehabs a hip injury. Keeping him on the active roster suggests that the Bengals are optimistic Chase will miss less than four weeks, which is the minimum injured reserve stint.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr limited with back issue
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice. It sounds as if Carr’s back issue won’t keep him out Sunday, but it’s something to...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: One area where Hurts has made astonishing progress
An area of remarkable improvement for Jalen Hurts, a wild James Bradberry and Darius Slay stat and why the Eagles' second halves haven't been a total disaster. Not much else going on in Philly sports this weekend so you may as well check out this weekend's edition of Roob's 10 Random Eagles Observations!
NBC Sports
Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them
Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo. “I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL picks
Ravens (-1) at Buccaneers. MDS’s take: The Buccaneers can’t possibly be as bad as they’ve looked the last couple weeks, can they? I don’t think so, but I also don’t think they’re going to win on a short week when they have so much that needs fixing.
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
NBC Sports
Heinicke-Gibson TD ball headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
A bit of Washington Commanders history is headed to Canton, Ohio. When Taylor Heinicke laced a crucial touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter in Week 7 vs. Green Bay, the duo accomplished a notable feat: the 3000th touchdown in Washington franchise history. The ball used on the play is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be displayed as a piece of Burgundy & Gold lore:
NBC Sports
49ers' O-line coach: McGlinchey's struggles vs. Chiefs 'different'
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey will be the first to admit that he and the rest of 49ers' offense did not perform up to their standards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. However, Chris Foerster, the 49ers' offensive line coach, explained to reporters Thursday that he spoke to McGlinchey during and after Sunday's game to assess the performance.
NBC Sports
Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be
Broncos owner Greg Penner is in London for the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday and he spoke to reporters on Friday about the state of the team he purchased along with Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner this summer. As anyone who has been paying attention to...
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Tevaughn Campbell to active roster
The Jaguars put cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve Wednesday and they filled his spot on the roster Thursday. Another cornerback will be taking Griffin’s place. The team announced that they have signed Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster off of the Raiders’ practice squad. Campbell played four...
NBC Sports
Greg Penner: Russell Wilson hasn’t performed to his expectations, but he will be great
Broncos CEO Greg Penner hadn’t bought the team yet when General Manager George Paton hired coach Nathaniel Hackett and traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. But Penner did support Paton giving Wilson a five-year, $245 million contract extension, and penner says he has no regrets. Penner acknowledged that Wilson hasn’t...
Comments / 0