Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
Ja’Marr Chase will not go on injured reserve
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not headed to injured reserve. Coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that Chase will remain on the active roster while he rehabs a hip injury. Keeping him on the active roster suggests that the Bengals are optimistic Chase will miss less than four weeks, which is the minimum injured reserve stint.
NBC Sports
Kenny Moore added to practice report Friday with finger injury
The Colts added Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II to the practice report Friday, listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game. Moore injured his finger during practice. He was a limited participant. Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers are in line to fill in if needed. Moore has not missed...
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL picks
Ravens (-1) at Buccaneers. MDS’s take: The Buccaneers can’t possibly be as bad as they’ve looked the last couple weeks, can they? I don’t think so, but I also don’t think they’re going to win on a short week when they have so much that needs fixing.
See a Bears-Cowboys preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
CHICAGO – It’s been a fairly eventful week for the “Monsters of the Midway” for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the team is coming off their most complete win not only of the 2022 season but probably the last few years as they bested the Patriots by 19 points on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott is off the practice report; Ezekiel Elliott officially a non-participant
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s surgically repaired right thumb is fully healed. He no longer is on the practice report. Prescott had surgery Sept. 12 and missed five games before returning to game action Sunday against the Lions. Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Wednesday. He has a knee...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr limited with back issue
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice. It sounds as if Carr’s back issue won’t keep him out Sunday, but it’s something to...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill not expected to play Sunday vs. Houston Texans | Report
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is unlikely to play Sunday against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the NFL Network reported Saturday. The news puts rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill was injured in last week's win...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season. Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no. “We’re...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Colts Week 8
The Commanders have a winning streak. After knocking off the Green Bay Packers in an upset victory last week, Washington has picked up back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Taylor Heinicke, making his first start of the year, orchestrated a comeback effort with two passing touchdowns including a 37-yard strike to Terry McLaurin that gave the Commanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: One area where Hurts has made astonishing progress
An area of remarkable improvement for Jalen Hurts, a wild James Bradberry and Darius Slay stat and why the Eagles' second halves haven't been a total disaster. Not much else going on in Philly sports this weekend so you may as well check out this weekend's edition of Roob's 10 Random Eagles Observations!
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
NBC Sports
Heinicke-Gibson TD ball headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
A bit of Washington Commanders history is headed to Canton, Ohio. When Taylor Heinicke laced a crucial touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter in Week 7 vs. Green Bay, the duo accomplished a notable feat: the 3000th touchdown in Washington franchise history. The ball used on the play is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be displayed as a piece of Burgundy & Gold lore:
NBC Sports
Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them
Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo. “I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”
NBC Sports
Robert Quinn helps give Eagles a potentially dominant rotation
The best offensive lines consist of five guys who constantly show up and get it done. The best defensive lines have a revolving door of badasses who can constantly and relentless pressure the opposition. The Eagles added another such badass today, bringing Robert Quinn to town in a trade with...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
Comments / 0