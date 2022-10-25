ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NBC Sports

World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday

Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports

Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ja’Marr Chase will not go on injured reserve

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not headed to injured reserve. Coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that Chase will remain on the active roster while he rehabs a hip injury. Keeping him on the active roster suggests that the Bengals are optimistic Chase will miss less than four weeks, which is the minimum injured reserve stint.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL picks

Ravens (-1) at Buccaneers. MDS’s take: The Buccaneers can’t possibly be as bad as they’ve looked the last couple weeks, can they? I don’t think so, but I also don’t think they’re going to win on a short week when they have so much that needs fixing.
NBC Sports

Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team shipped out a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final

Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

How to watch Commanders vs. Colts Week 8

The Commanders have a winning streak. After knocking off the Green Bay Packers in an upset victory last week, Washington has picked up back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Taylor Heinicke, making his first start of the year, orchestrated a comeback effort with two passing touchdowns including a 37-yard strike to Terry McLaurin that gave the Commanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident

The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
NBC Sports

Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye

The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
NBC Sports

Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo. “I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be

Broncos owner Greg Penner is in London for the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday and he spoke to reporters on Friday about the state of the team he purchased along with Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner this summer. As anyone who has been paying attention to...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8

Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Heinicke-Gibson TD ball headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

A bit of Washington Commanders history is headed to Canton, Ohio. When Taylor Heinicke laced a crucial touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter in Week 7 vs. Green Bay, the duo accomplished a notable feat: the 3000th touchdown in Washington franchise history. The ball used on the play is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be displayed as a piece of Burgundy & Gold lore:
