NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
NBC Sports
Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team shipped out a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his...
Broncos Offered a 'Competitive Package' to Trade OLB Bradley Chubb
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of trading away the former top-five draft pick.
Pete Carroll has 1 request for NFL
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Pete Carroll feels it was yet another reminder that artificial field turf is an issue for players. Metcalf avoided a serious injury, but he will miss...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season. Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no. “We’re...
NBC Sports
Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident
The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
NBC Sports
Heinicke-Gibson TD ball headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
A bit of Washington Commanders history is headed to Canton, Ohio. When Taylor Heinicke laced a crucial touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter in Week 7 vs. Green Bay, the duo accomplished a notable feat: the 3000th touchdown in Washington franchise history. The ball used on the play is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be displayed as a piece of Burgundy & Gold lore:
NBC Sports
Report: Giants to try for other free-agent splashes to lure Judge
The Giants' top offseason priority is clear: Sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. On Monday, Yankees beat writer Randy Miller of NewJersey.com reported San Francisco will do "whatever it takes" to sign Judge. Two days later, Miller reported the Giants plan to make a couple of other big moves to lure the Linden native back home to the Bay.
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: One area where Hurts has made astonishing progress
An area of remarkable improvement for Jalen Hurts, a wild James Bradberry and Darius Slay stat and why the Eagles' second halves haven't been a total disaster. Not much else going on in Philly sports this weekend so you may as well check out this weekend's edition of Roob's 10 Random Eagles Observations!
NBC Sports
Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be
Broncos owner Greg Penner is in London for the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday and he spoke to reporters on Friday about the state of the team he purchased along with Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner this summer. As anyone who has been paying attention to...
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We have no intention of trading Antonio Gibson
The trade deadline is on Tuesday and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that the team is not trying to unload running back Antonio Gibson before it passes. Rivera opened his Friday press conference by making a pronouncement about the team’s plans regarding Gibson. A report this week indicated that the Commanders were receiving calls about trading Gibson.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game
It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season. But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Micah Parsons, Sam Williams to practice report
The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Sam Williams to their practice report Thursday. Parsons was limited with a shoulder injury, and Williams has a knee injury that kept him out. Neither player was on the report Wednesday. None of the rest of the team’s report changed from...
NBC Sports
Commanders lawyer: Decisions on whether to sue ESPN “will be made at a later time”
Earlier this month, ESPN published a lengthy article about the situation with the Commanders. It included allegations that owner Daniel Snyder claims to have “dirt” on other owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell. A subsequent letter from Snyder to all other owners hinted at potential litigation against ESPN. During...
