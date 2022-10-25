ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NBC Sports

Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday

Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports

Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team shipped out a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Carroll has 1 request for NFL

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Pete Carroll feels it was yet another reminder that artificial field turf is an issue for players. Metcalf avoided a serious injury, but he will miss...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident

The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
NBC Sports

Heinicke-Gibson TD ball headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

A bit of Washington Commanders history is headed to Canton, Ohio. When Taylor Heinicke laced a crucial touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter in Week 7 vs. Green Bay, the duo accomplished a notable feat: the 3000th touchdown in Washington franchise history. The ball used on the play is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be displayed as a piece of Burgundy & Gold lore:
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Report: Giants to try for other free-agent splashes to lure Judge

The Giants' top offseason priority is clear: Sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. On Monday, Yankees beat writer Randy Miller of NewJersey.com reported San Francisco will do "whatever it takes" to sign Judge. Two days later, Miller reported the Giants plan to make a couple of other big moves to lure the Linden native back home to the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be

Broncos owner Greg Penner is in London for the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday and he spoke to reporters on Friday about the state of the team he purchased along with Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner this summer. As anyone who has been paying attention to...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye

The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: We have no intention of trading Antonio Gibson

The trade deadline is on Tuesday and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that the team is not trying to unload running back Antonio Gibson before it passes. Rivera opened his Friday press conference by making a pronouncement about the team’s plans regarding Gibson. A report this week indicated that the Commanders were receiving calls about trading Gibson.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game

It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season. But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.
NBC Sports

Cowboys add Micah Parsons, Sam Williams to practice report

The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Sam Williams to their practice report Thursday. Parsons was limited with a shoulder injury, and Williams has a knee injury that kept him out. Neither player was on the report Wednesday. None of the rest of the team’s report changed from...
NBC Sports

Commanders lawyer: Decisions on whether to sue ESPN “will be made at a later time”

Earlier this month, ESPN published a lengthy article about the situation with the Commanders. It included allegations that owner Daniel Snyder claims to have “dirt” on other owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell. A subsequent letter from Snyder to all other owners hinted at potential litigation against ESPN. During...

