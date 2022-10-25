ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KERO 23 Bakersfield

Outlets at Tejon to hold outdoor movie screening at night

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuRbF_0imH40K600

The Outlets at Tejon announced on Tuesday, October 25th that their outdoor movie night event, Cinema Under the Stars, will return with a Halloween theme this year. Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition will take place on Saturday, October 29th.

The movie chosen for the event is The Nightmare Before Christmas , an animated Tim Burton film from 1993 that follows Jack Skellington as he attempts to bring Christmas to Halloweentown after he becomes bored with Halloween. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the film, there will be trick-or-treating at participating stores throughout the outlet mall. The trick-or-treating will start at 4 p.m.

“Costumes are encouraged for all ages,” said Becca Bland, Marketing Director for the Outlets at Tejon. “This event has always been a great way for families to celebrate Halloween together in a safe, charitable, and festive environment.”

There will also be food available through the local nonprofit The League of Dreams, which has set up a concession stand for attendees.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined

Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie. The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes. News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The...
FLORIDA STATE
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy