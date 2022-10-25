Steinway Gallery Leaving Melville for Manhasset

Steinway Piano Gallery in Melville will be closing its doors, relocating to Manhasset, it said, “to better serve our customers.”

A listing for the property said the building had more than 9,000 square feet of space, with more than 120 feet fronting on Walt Whitman Road. The luxury piano company has been on the site for 15 years.

The building houses the Grace Music School , which also has a location in Fort Salonga.

The music school, which offers piano, voice, cello, drum, guitar and other lessons to both children and adults, will move to Woodbury.

Newsday reported that the store would close by Dec. 6.






