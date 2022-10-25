Read full article on original website
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
NBC Bay Area
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake’s fault line has a rumbled history
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake and 3.1 aftershock were generated by the Calaveras Fault strike-slip fault line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use
SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
NBC Bay Area
‘Shaking Was Unbelievable': Morgan Hill Resident Describes 5.1 Magnitude Quake
A Morgan Hill woman who lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose was "beyond anything I ever can recall." "The shaking was unbelievable," Lynn Meyer said. Meyer said she was walking in from her garage when...
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
