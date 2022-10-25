ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use

SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
