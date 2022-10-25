Read full article on original website
Related
Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Black Swan’ In Raven Feather Dress For Jackson Family Halloween: Photos
Vanessa Hudgens, 33, looked incredible in her latest Halloween costume. The actress, who is known for sharing many memorable costumes around the spooky holiday every year, showed off a long-sleeved black feather dress with a slit and black boots, giving off the perfect black swan look, at the Thriller Night Halloween party on Friday night. She also flaunted matching black eye makeup, lipstick, and long black nails at the bash, which was held by the Jackson family.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: The book business as we know it is dying
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of “Heartstopper?” Maybe the beloved Netflix TV series or the TikTok videos that took the app by storm. I would bet that most people who watched the show didn’t even know it was a book series first.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: 'Love is Blind' is a lie
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains potential spoilers about Netflix’s “Love is Blind.”. The latest season of Netflix’s original “Love is Blind” hit the streaming service Oct. 19, and I had no choice but to watch. After the last two seasons of (almost) complete failures, I wondered if the third season would offer anything different in the looks of the cast or the outcomes of the too-quick relationships.
Comments / 0