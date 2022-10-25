ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OPINION: 'Love is Blind' is a lie

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains potential spoilers about Netflix’s “Love is Blind.”. The latest season of Netflix’s original “Love is Blind” hit the streaming service Oct. 19, and I had no choice but to watch. After the last two seasons of (almost) complete failures, I wondered if the third season would offer anything different in the looks of the cast or the outcomes of the too-quick relationships.
OPINION: The book business as we know it is dying

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of “Heartstopper?” Maybe the beloved Netflix TV series or the TikTok videos that took the app by storm. I would bet that most people who watched the show didn’t even know it was a book series first.
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined

Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie. The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes. News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The...
IndieWire

From ‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Dune: Part Two,’ Here’s Where to See Florence Pugh Next

For better or worse, 2022 has been the year of Florence Pugh. “Don’t Worry Darling” reached a level of pop culture relevance that most arthouse films can only dream of, with film festival attendees and celebrity gossip addicts hanging on every detail of the rumored feud between Pugh and her director and co-star Olivia Wilde. But while the film’s reviews were mixed, nobody denied that Pugh gave a phenomenal performance in the lead role. Captivating industry observers while having the acting chops to justify the attention is the stuff that movie stars are made of. Pugh won’t be leaving the limelight any...
