ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haslett, MI

Haslett educator receives Excellence in Education Award

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQjvC_0imH3o4Q00

Each week, the Michigan Lottery and FOX 47 News partner together for the Excellence in Education Award. This week's winner is Haslett High School's interventionist, Stephanie Livingston.

“When you go into education, I don't think anyone does it because they think they're going to get a pat on the back," Livingston said. "You go into it because you care about kids because you want to do something important to change the world in your own little way.”

Livingston has been teaching in the Haslett Public Schools since she graduated from Michigan State University. This is her 24th year with the district.

“I've had a variety of roles here," Livingston said. "I taught English 10, 11 and 12 over the course of my time here and then got really involved in school improvement and some of the behind the scenes things.”

A few years ago, she moved into a new role.

“I moved into this interventionist role a few years ago, that allows me to work with a variety of students across our school building,” Livingston said.

Livingston said every day her job is different. One day, she might be working with teachers and students.

“It might mean that I co-plan with a teacher to help them with engagement strategies or instructional strategies," Livingston said. "It might mean that I work one-on-one with some students who need a little extra support in a particular academic area.”

Some days, it's about supporting students in other ways.

“We work with students also to make sure that some of their basic needs are met so that they can be successful here at school, food, clothing, medical care if we can help," Livingston said. "We've had some students that have needed glasses that we helped with.”

Livingston said she loves what she does because every day is different.

“I never know how my days are going to go particularly," Livingston said. "I might have a plan, but life turns out to take me in different spaces. So I kind of like that flexibility and unpredictability of it.”

But it's working with students that makes every day worth it.

“I have a group of students that I meet with pretty regularly to help keep them on track for graduation. And I like getting to know them over the course of three or four years depending on how long I get to know them," Livingston said. “It's immensely gratifying to see them grow and change and come into themselves and start to feel confident about where they want to go in their future and that is incredibly rewarding to see how much they grow from freshman to senior to know what they want to do with their lives.”

Along with the Excellence in Education award, Livingston received a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant to either her classroom, school or school district.

Congratulation Stephanie!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WNEM

Genesee Co. man wins $261K playing lottery

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $261,377 playing the Michigan Lottery. He burst into tears when he realized he won the Jack prize playing Club Keno, the Michigan Lottery said. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched his easy pick numbers – 11-14-16-26-33-41-65-71 – to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
WCVB

Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA

BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy