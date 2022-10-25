ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Woman dies following I95 crash in Howard County

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning deadly crash in Howard County.

It happened on the southbound side of I95 near Route 100.

A Porsche rear-ended a Mazda causing the backseat passenger, 50-year-old Alcira Garcia De Dubon, to be thrown from the vehicle. She died on scene.

The driver of the Porsche, 46-year-old Morgan Charles Kelly II, was then hit by an oncoming Honda as he tried crossing the interstate.

He was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma.

There were no other reported injuries.

The road was closed for approximately five hours following the crash.

Police are still working to determine the cause.

