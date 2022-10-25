Read full article on original website
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody OKs park plan, considers standard transparency policies
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody city officials are weighing adopting a technology policy designed to increase transparency in government communications. The policy would require city employees to only use city email addresses and phones to conduct city business, which is standard practice in many government organizations. Mayor Lynn Deutsch noted...
The Citizen Online
New city manager chosen for Peachtree City to start in January
Peachtree City will have a new city manager as of this coming January. The Mayor and the City Council held a special called meeting today, Friday, October 28, 2022, and voted to extend an employment offer to Robert “Bob” Curnow. Curnow currently serves as deputy city manager for...
appenmedia.com
Notice Of Public Hearing For A Text Amendment To Chapter 64 Zoning Of The City Code
RZ22-06 – To amend Article VI, Division 2: AG-1 as it relates to Lot Width. Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting. Monday, November 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
The Citizen Online
Council results: Yes to Riley Field track, Planterra traffic relief, new dog-tethering rules
More than 3 dozen citizens filled the seats and lined the walls at the Oct. 20 Peachtree City Council meeting, but this was an expectant rather than an angry crowd. By the middle of the meeting, most had quietly left the chamber, satisfied with the council’s actions. By that...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb DOT to propose redesign for Lower Roswell Road project
The long-delayed start to the Lower Roswell Road traffic project could be pushed back further after Cobb DOT officials said Thursday they’ll be proposing a redesign for part of the project. During a community meeting at the East Cobb Library organized by Commissioner Jerica Richardson, Cobb DOT director Drew...
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentals
Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta scraps pedestrian scramble
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One year after installing a diagonal all-way “scramble” crosswalk at a busy downtown intersection, Alpharetta has decided to return to a traditional signal system. The scramble signal system, installed at Milton Avenue and Canton Street in August 2021, stops vehicles in all directions, allowing...
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”
Local officials celebrate the official naming of The Technology Corridor at Digital Ignition on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County may be noticing new signs advertising “The Technology Corridor” along GA 400.
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
accesswdun.com
Dawson County Manager submits resignation
Dawson County Manager David Headley has announced he will soon retire. According to a press release from Dawson County Government, Headley will retire effective November 4. "I feel that the time has come for me to pursue another opportunity that is more aligned with my new aspirations," Headley said in a statement.
appenmedia.com
MARTA looks within own ranks to hire new chief
ATLANTA – The MARTA executive who has been serving as interim general manager and CEO since January has been named to the post permanently. The transit agency’s board of directors chose Collie Greenwood Thursday to head MARTA following a nationwide search. “I am honored and humbled by this...
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica gets $1.14 million grant for downtown upgrade
Villa Rica has been awarded a $1.14 million grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that will kick off what city officials say will be a major renovation in its downtown. The funds are part of the ARC’s Livable Cities Initiative, a program that involves federal funds and is intended to improve pedestrian and vehicular access to downtown areas.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
The Citizen Online
It’s a mistake, not voter suppression, says Board of Elections member
The October 24th opinion piece titled “Are you among at least 123 disenfranchised voters in Peachtree City?” is a piece of misinformation. Whether by omission or commission the author seems more interested in inflaming passion than fully reporting. A quick fact checking with the Fayette Election division did...
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Entrepreneur Jake Hughes was quite a fellow
Every time I drive by The Silos pocket park in Alpharetta I think of Jake Hughes, and I wish I had known him. Successful entrepreneur, farmer and friend to all, Jake was the definition of an overachiever. Jacob William Hughes (1898-1987) was one of 13 children raised on a cotton...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says
Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
Highway ramps reopen in Sandy Springs after police shut down
ATLANTA — UPDATE: All ramps are now reopen. Multiple ramps in Sandy Springs are closed Thursday morning due to police activity. Sandy Springs Police tweeted that the I-285 West exit ramp to Roswell Road from Ashford Dunwoody Road is shut down, as well as the Georgia 400 north entrance ramp to I-285 west/Roswell Road.
Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date
(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.
