click orlando
Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets
SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Skyline Chili to Open Winter Garden Location
"I wanted to franchise a brand I had a deep passion for, and Skyline was a great fit for me. It was my first and only choice – just like when I was choosing what to eat as a kid growing up in Cincinnati!”
mynews13.com
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
fox35orlando.com
Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida
Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where To Find Vintage Disney Treasures in Orlando
We are celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company, almost 70 years of Disneyland, and over 50 years of Walt Disney World. Since the Disney brand has been around for SO long, we’ve seen a lot of changes as the company, films, and parks have grown, adapted, and modernized. But where does all of the “old” stuff go as Disney moves forward? We found one little treasure trove in Florida that has given some new life to some of Disney’s older items.
positivelyosceola.com
Association of Poinciana Villages to Host Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat Saturday October 29th
The Association of Poinciana Villages’s Trunk or Treat Halloween celebration and Fall Festival will be held this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Activity Campus Parking Lot located at 445 Marigold Avenue in Poinciana. During this event, residents will volunteer to decorate their...
click orlando
🏚️ This free Central Florida haunted house promotes fellowship with fear
DAVENPORT, Fla. – One Davenport couple has been building haunted houses from scratch for years, bringing the community together for some fear and fellowship. “Near the entrance of the haunted house, we have an emergency exit. Some people wait in line and are too scared when they get to the entrance and leave before walking through the front door,” Carlos Silva said.
fox35orlando.com
Popular restaurant in historic Cocoa Village closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. - The Black Tulip Restaurant, a popular fine dining restaurant that has been a staple in the Cocoa community for 41 years, is permanently closing, according to a post on its Facebook page. For years, the restaurant's owner, Daniel Colzani, has wanted to sell the business located at...
tastychomps.com
A Foodie’s Guide to Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 – Specials and More
Turkey – stuffing – the fixin’s – time with family and friends. Thanksgiving is upon us once again here in Orlando. But – sometimes we want to leave the cooking to others for Thanksgiving, or want to find a place with very good turkey to cook at home. Or perhaps you are visiting Orlando and are looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving while vacationing here. Below are some of our featured highlights for Thanksgiving in Orlando this year – take a look and make sure to make reservations ASAP!
Rita’s Italian Ice to Open Kissimmee Location
When asked why he chose to begin franchising with Rita’s, Mr. Panchal says, “We recently sold our liquor business after 15 years and I decided to make a change in my life and try something new.”
whatnoworlando.com
Healthy Lunch Bowl Brand to Open in Orlando
The healthy bowl brand Bitebound will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent real estate filing. The store will be located at 5000 Dr Phillips Blvd, within the Grand Oaks Village shopping center, near Dunkin’ Donuts and Burntwood Tavern. Bitebound specializes in tasty and healthy offerings, typically...
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — It’s Trunk or Treat time at APV
Gather your super heroes, princesses, ghosts and goblins! It’s time for the 2022 Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest presented by the Association of Poinciana Villages (APV). This event will be held at the Activity Campus (445 Marigold Ave.) on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. This 7th annual fall event boasts 50 “trunkers”. Trunks will be filled with goodies to give out to the trick or treaters. There will also be food trucks from places like Al Paladar Latino Foods, Manny’s Pizzeria and JR Mini Donuts.
Local Pizza Shop Owner to Open Donut Café
Apart from donuts, Mr. Zacchini will also be serving up a robust selection of coffee drinks along with Japanese-inspired fried chicken sandwiches.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Filipino-owned food truck OverRice opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando
This food truck is turning its wheels into a restaurant
Streets flooded in Winter Park after heavy rain Friday morning
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Several streets in Winter Park were flooded after early morning storms on Friday. Streets in and around North Denning Drive were flooded after the rain moved through the area. Strong storms impacted parts of Orange County, including Winter Park for hours. Read: Florida doesn’t protect...
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
