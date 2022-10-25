ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets

SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.
SANFORD, FL
universalparksnewstoday.com

Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage

A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida

Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Where To Find Vintage Disney Treasures in Orlando

We are celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company, almost 70 years of Disneyland, and over 50 years of Walt Disney World. Since the Disney brand has been around for SO long, we’ve seen a lot of changes as the company, films, and parks have grown, adapted, and modernized. But where does all of the “old” stuff go as Disney moves forward? We found one little treasure trove in Florida that has given some new life to some of Disney’s older items.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🏚️ This free Central Florida haunted house promotes fellowship with fear

DAVENPORT, Fla. – One Davenport couple has been building haunted houses from scratch for years, bringing the community together for some fear and fellowship. “Near the entrance of the haunted house, we have an emergency exit. Some people wait in line and are too scared when they get to the entrance and leave before walking through the front door,” Carlos Silva said.
DAVENPORT, FL
tastychomps.com

A Foodie’s Guide to Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 – Specials and More

Turkey – stuffing – the fixin’s – time with family and friends. Thanksgiving is upon us once again here in Orlando. But – sometimes we want to leave the cooking to others for Thanksgiving, or want to find a place with very good turkey to cook at home. Or perhaps you are visiting Orlando and are looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving while vacationing here. Below are some of our featured highlights for Thanksgiving in Orlando this year – take a look and make sure to make reservations ASAP!
ORLANDO, FL
whatnoworlando.com

Healthy Lunch Bowl Brand to Open in Orlando

The healthy bowl brand Bitebound will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent real estate filing. The store will be located at 5000 Dr Phillips Blvd, within the Grand Oaks Village shopping center, near Dunkin’ Donuts and Burntwood Tavern. Bitebound specializes in tasty and healthy offerings, typically...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — It’s Trunk or Treat time at APV

Gather your super heroes, princesses, ghosts and goblins! It’s time for the 2022 Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest presented by the Association of Poinciana Villages (APV). This event will be held at the Activity Campus (445 Marigold Ave.) on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. This 7th annual fall event boasts 50 “trunkers”. Trunks will be filled with goodies to give out to the trick or treaters. There will also be food trucks from places like Al Paladar Latino Foods, Manny’s Pizzeria and JR Mini Donuts.
POINCIANA, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL

