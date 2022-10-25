Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday; Casper could see overnight rain, snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Light to moderate snow is expected in western Wyoming starting late Wednesday morning and running through the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mountain passes could see winter driving conditions, with up to 6 inches of snow expected in the Teton, Gros Ventre,...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish asking Black Hills mule deer hunters to help monitor chronic wasting disease
CASPER, Wyo. — Hunters who harvest mule deer in any Black Hills hunt area in Wyoming are being asked to help the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with efforts to monitor chronic wasting disease. “This year sampling efforts are being concentrated on mule deer in the Black Hills, so...
oilcity.news
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
county17.com
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
oilcity.news
‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” performance will be in Casper on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Chip Davis, founder of Mannheim Steamroller, said in a press release Friday from the Ford Wyoming Center. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.
county17.com
National Museum of Military Vehicles founder earns Wyoming Economic Development Association award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Economic Development Association has awarded Dan Starks, founder and chairman of The National Museum of Military Vehicles, its 2022 Innovation Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes an innovative project that significantly impacts a Wyoming community and its citizens. It is intended to recognize participants...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
cowboystatedaily.com
With Musket That Fired First Shot At Bunker Hill, Wyoming Military Museum Is More Than Vehicles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. People often told Dan Starks he should start a museum, but he always told them his collection of military vehicles was “just a hobby.”. They’re still a big hobby, but now they are part of the $100 million National Museum...
Riverton, WY Is Hiding Dark, Haunting Secrets
According to The Riverton Ranger, there is a ghost tour in Riverton, Wyoming where folks come to hear all about the haunted history of the town. The walk twists through the old downtown area. It stops at the corner of Fifth and Main where there is now a vacant lot and the host draws the audience's attention to the old Post Office. At night there have been people seen in period dress chatting, gossiping, and collecting mail.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming
Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
wrrnetwork.com
Coroner Candidates Selected; Appointment set Tuesday at Commission Meeting
The Fremont County Commissioners at their first meeting in November, this coming Tuesday, Nov. 1, will select an interim coroner to replace the late Larry DeGraw, who passed away this past week of a heart attack. Chosen by the Fremont County Republican Central Committee for the appointment at a meeting in Hudson are: Rand Ames of Dubois, Erin Ivie of Riverton, and Kim Lambert of Fort Washakie. Ivie is the current Chief Deputy Coroner who is unopposed for election to the office in the Nov. 8th General Election.
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/26/22 – 10/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In
And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
oilcity.news
‘Wanton destruction’: Casper teens charged with burglaries, theft, property destruction
CASPER, Wyo. — Three 18-year-old Casper residents were arrested Tuesday morning and heard felony burglary charges in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Two of the defendants face charges in a string of burglaries and thefts going back at least four weeks, police said. CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard...
oilcity.news
Casper woman charged with felonies after allegedly attacking boyfriend with knife, aluminum bat
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Casper woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly slashing at her boyfriend with a kitchen knife and striking him with a small aluminum bat. Crystal Dresser appeared in circuit court last Monday, Oct. 17, on two counts of felony assault, as well as...
WATCH: Shoshoni Police Department Confiscate Possessed Doll
If you have yet to get into the Halloween spirit (pun intended), then this is the perfect video to do just that. The official Shoshoni Police Department Facebook page posted a hilarious video of their most recent acquisition. The short, minute and half video shows a "perp" handing over an interesting piece of stolen merchandise. The events that follow are what makes the video so funny.
WyoPreps
