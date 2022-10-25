According to The Riverton Ranger, there is a ghost tour in Riverton, Wyoming where folks come to hear all about the haunted history of the town. The walk twists through the old downtown area. It stops at the corner of Fifth and Main where there is now a vacant lot and the host draws the audience's attention to the old Post Office. At night there have been people seen in period dress chatting, gossiping, and collecting mail.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO