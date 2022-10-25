ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” performance will be in Casper on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Chip Davis, founder of Mannheim Steamroller, said in a press release Friday from the Ford Wyoming Center. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Riverton, WY Is Hiding Dark, Haunting Secrets

According to The Riverton Ranger, there is a ghost tour in Riverton, Wyoming where folks come to hear all about the haunted history of the town. The walk twists through the old downtown area. It stops at the corner of Fifth and Main where there is now a vacant lot and the host draws the audience's attention to the old Post Office. At night there have been people seen in period dress chatting, gossiping, and collecting mail.
RIVERTON, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming

Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Coroner Candidates Selected; Appointment set Tuesday at Commission Meeting

The Fremont County Commissioners at their first meeting in November, this coming Tuesday, Nov. 1, will select an interim coroner to replace the late Larry DeGraw, who passed away this past week of a heart attack. Chosen by the Fremont County Republican Central Committee for the appointment at a meeting in Hudson are: Rand Ames of Dubois, Erin Ivie of Riverton, and Kim Lambert of Fort Washakie. Ivie is the current Chief Deputy Coroner who is unopposed for election to the office in the Nov. 8th General Election.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/26/22 – 10/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year

Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes

A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
GLENROCK, WY
K2 Radio

Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In

And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Shoshoni Police Department Confiscate Possessed Doll

If you have yet to get into the Halloween spirit (pun intended), then this is the perfect video to do just that. The official Shoshoni Police Department Facebook page posted a hilarious video of their most recent acquisition. The short, minute and half video shows a "perp" handing over an interesting piece of stolen merchandise. The events that follow are what makes the video so funny.
SHOSHONI, WY
