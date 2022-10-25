Read full article on original website
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to "reunify" with abusive parent
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania Lake
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father's family and placed in reunification camp
3 Great Steakhouses in California
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 Years
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 28
Another quake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 27. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.7-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
KSBW.com
5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, near San Jose, around 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday. Video Player: Central Coast Spotlight: Earthquake capital of the world. The quake shook through the Central Coast for several seconds. According to the...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - October Ends Quietly... Active Weather Arrives Along With November
Clouds streamed over northern California Friday, and they cooled our weather a bit. Although there is a slight chance of showers Saturday, much better chances of rain, snow and wind are coming soon! The clouds we've had much of the day will be on their way out of our region overnight, only to be replaced by another round of clouds Saturday. Despite the clouds, we'll warm up Saturday with little to no measurable rain. Overnight lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will bring more clouds early than late, and that clearing will continue into Sunday. Highs Saturday will range from the 60s in the mountains and foothills to the mid and upper 70s in the valley.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild end to the week but showers are on the horizon!
It's going to be another good day to throw on a jacket and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Thursday. The area of low pressure that was centered to our northeast and driving our breezy winds on Wednesday is now tracking further to our east, and we're left with decreasing winds as high pressure rebuilds across northern California. We have some thin clouds tracking south across northern California early today, but will end up mostly sunny to sunny this afternoon. The downslope winds have kept temperatures from getting too chilly in our lower elevations and have left our mountain zones a bit cooler early Thursday. We're starting out with temperatures in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while most of our mountain areas have dipped into the 20's overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect in northern Trinity County and western Siskiyou County through 10am Thursday due to the chilly overnight low temperatures. You're encouraged to cover any sensitive outdoor plants and bring your pets inside. We have breezy winds out of the north in the valley, and out of the northeast in the foothills and Sierra to start the day. North winds to 15mph are expected early today in the valley, but they'll diminish to become light in the afternoon. Northeast gusts up to around 40mph are being observed in the Feather River Canyon early today. Those winds will also diminish by mid to late morning. Humidity will dip to below 20 percent, but the winds tapering off will leave us with fire danger in the moderate range this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills, and mid 50's to upper 60's in our mountain zones Thursday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Missing couple in motor coach found safe at campground in Oregon, authorities say
Update: The couple was found safe about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Douglas Sheriff’s Office said. They were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellphone service. The original story is below. A couple traveling home to California through Oregon in their motor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should California universities hire undocumented workers? Merced grad says ‘it’s needed’
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
How third La Niña winter could impact Tahoe snowfall
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that La Niña is returning for a third consecutive winter. Weather experts break down what this means for the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe regions.
insideevs.com
Tesla Presents Its New Megapack Factory In Lathrop, California
Tesla's all-new battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in Lathrop, California is almost ready and is ramping up production. This week, the company showed a short video, presenting the plant and some of the production processes, on its Linkedin profile. Tesla is now looking for more employees - but that's...
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats at the bottom of California's lakes.
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
californiaagnet.com
Another Clean Sweep for California’s Vierra Dairy Farms in International Jersey Show
Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California had a historic day at the International Jersey Show, exhibiting the Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, and Honorable Mention Grand Champion. This is the third consecutive year Vierra Dairy Farms has won Grand Champion Female and Reserve Grand Champion Female at World Dairy Expo.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year
From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Turlock, California
Turlock, California, is the second largest city in Stanislaus County and is located in the heart of California’s Central Valley region. Nearby cities in this corner of California include Modesto, Livingston, and Ceres. It is believed the name “Turlock” originated from the Gaelic word “Turlough,” the name of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Adelaide that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $725,682. The average price per square foot was $425.
One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Oct. 27, 2022, at 12:10 p.m.- California Highway Patrol has released new details on a crash involving two vehicles on Carmel Valley Road from Wednesday. CHP says that at 3:19 p.m., a 2021 Dodge Durango driven by a 52-year-old Carmel resident was speeding while approaching Rio Road. The Dodge crashed The post One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road appeared first on KION546.
