Colorado State

Phys.org

Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
KKTV

Could be too late to winterize your sprinkler system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone with a sprinkler system in their yard will want to do a sprinkler blowout by Thursday at the latest. This involves blowing pressurized air through a sprinkler’s underground lines to get any remaining water out of the pipes. “Just like anything that would...
The Denver Gazette

6 frozen waterfalls to admire around Colorado

While they roar in spring and summer, there is something no less wondrous about Colorado’s waterfalls when they freeze. Take in the winter silence while admiring Mother Nature’s great sculptures. Bridal Veil Falls. Spanning as high as 365 feet in a box canyon overlooking Telluride, these are considered...
The Denver Gazette

The 462 faces of fentanyl

Through August this year fentanyl had 462 faces in Colorado. Those faces belong to the young and old, to well-to-do and poor, to brilliant and barely literate. Those faces belong to people cherished by family and friends, faces now deeply grieved. The 462 faces of fentanyl. That's the most accurate count through August from the...
KXRM

Fort Carson announces gate closures and changes

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is implementing changes to multiple gates around the mountain post. These changes were announced by Brandy Gill, Garrison Public Affairs Chief, Media Relations Installation Management Command in a press release. Gill states, “In an effort to better balance current installation access point usage and manning requirements, Fort Carson will […]
5280.com

15 Out-of-State Specialties That Taste Just as Good in Colorado

Colorado’s got it all: great weather, gorgeous mountains, a booming beer scene, and the treasure that is Casa Bonita. But what about a good cheesesteak or a solid slice of New York–style pizza? Luckily, with so many of us from other places, many regional food favorites have made their way here. Of course everything tastes better in a memory, but when you’re feeling homesick or just really, really want some good barbecue, the Denver area has options. We asked transplants from all over the U.S. what foods from home they miss the most—and where we can find the best versions here.
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
94.3 The X

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

