ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
littlerocksoiree.com

Weekend Guide: 26 Fangtastic Festivities in the City

Food festivals, harvest markets, costumes and everything else you need for one killer Halloweekend. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M

A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
MAUMELLE, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Michael Lynn Criner of Little Rock

Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: The Root Cafe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Root Cafe, located on 1500 South Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on The Root Cafe, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy