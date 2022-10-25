Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO