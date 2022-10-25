Read full article on original website
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Live music, cheese dip and the paranormal
As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.
Weekend Guide: 26 Fangtastic Festivities in the City
Food festivals, harvest markets, costumes and everything else you need for one killer Halloweekend. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
This Arkansas chef puts a plant-based spin on popular dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to fine cuisine, Arkansas is thriving. So it may not surprise you that Little Rock is home to a chef who just won a major Food Network competition. What you may find surprising however is what she’s cooking up! But, before we...
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M
A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor arrested for felony terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Eleven days before Election Day, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor was arrested for felony terroristic threatening. According to the Little Rock police, Diamond Arnold-Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody without incident Friday morning. A news release said...
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Obituary: Michael Lynn Criner of Little Rock
Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
Restaurant of the Week: The Root Cafe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Root Cafe, located on 1500 South Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on The Root Cafe, click here.
Anniversary approaches of 1989 Heber Springs bridge collapse that killed 5 people
October 28th marks the anniversary of a Heber Springs tragedy that dates back to 1989 when the old Swinging Bridge collapsed and killed multiple people.
Arkansas voting officials are certain that voting machines are completely secure
Arkansas voting officials are adamant that voting machines being used for elections this year are secure.
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas School for the Deaf shares memories of Dahmer victim shown in Netflix series with his family
The family of a man murdered by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was given a special presentation Wednesday by the man's former school in Arkansas.
Kroger reaches $180K EEOC settlement over religious liberty lawsuit at Arkansas store
The federal agency that oversees employment discrimination announced a settlement Thursday between the Kroger grocery chain and two workers at a Conway store.
'Village of Screams' : Spooky haunted houses to visit this Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — People across the country are gearing up for Halloween 2022 as it approaches next week. Arkansans around the state are getting into the spirit of the holiday by enjoying heart-thumping thrills at area "Haunted Houses". KATV stopped by the "Village of Screams" located at the...
Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
