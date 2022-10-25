ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Escondido Union School District receives $16M donation from philanthropist

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuyHF_0imH12uV00

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Union School District announced in a press release Tuesday it received a $16 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD, said the gift came as complete surprise. He said he had received a call from from an individual representing a philanthropist who wanted to interview the superintendent about the district’s work.

Custody battle over missing Chula Vista mom’s children

“The interviewer let us know that a potential supporter had been very impressed with the work we’re doing and they want us to keep moving forward,” explained Dr. Rankins-Ibarr.

Scott is now the single largest donor in EUSD history, according to the press release. The superintendent said the philanthropist’s only expectation was that the district continues supporting the students in Escondido.

“We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which
was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Rankins-Ibarra. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”

MTS kicks off essay contest for high school students to win laptops

According to the press release, Dr. Rankins-Ibarra intends to have a vetted strategic plan in place before any of the funds are spent.

“We are incredibly grateful for Ms. Scott’s investment in our Escondido community and in the
21st Century education of the children of EUSD,” the superintendent said. “We are listening to
our students. They are the future.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Interfaith Community Services Grand Opening of the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center

Interfaith Community Services repurposed a 77-room motel into the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center. Here we will offer recuperative care for people overcoming homelessness, physical and mental illness, and recovery. The project was made possible by a $6,000,000 capital grant from the San Diego board Supervisors. “Our goal...
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

unincorporated San Diego County

By Robin Joy Maxson, Chair, Ramona Community Planning Group and Member, County of San Diego Social Services Advisory Board. “SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, councilmembers, and county supervisors from each of the region's 19 local governments. Supplementing these voting members are advisory representatives from Imperial County, the U.S. Department of Defense, Caltrans, San Diego Unified Port District, Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District, San Diego County Water Authority, Southern California Tribal Chairmen's Association, Mexico, and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Visits Vista Unified

Vista Unified had the opportunity to showcase the new Community School model for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, last week. Thanks to the advocacy and leadership of our school board, Vista has started five community school programs at Foothill Oak Elementary, Bobier Elementary, Maryland Elementary, Alta Vista High, and Murray High. These new programs are made possible by a $6.1 million dollar grant from the California Department of Education to expand services for students and their families in four key areas called pillars:
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’

Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Man spotted with a gun near elementary school prompts 2 South Bay schools to go on lockdown

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Two South Bay schools were put on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a man with a gun near the school. According to police, two 911 calls were received just before 11:00 a.m. The callers reported seeing a man waving and pointing a gun toward Lauderbach Elementary School in Chula Vista. Nearby Palomar High School was also put on lockdown as a precaution.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council

At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
CARLSBAD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy