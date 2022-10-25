Escondido Union School District receives $16M donation from philanthropist

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Union School District announced in a press release Tuesday it received a $16 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD, said the gift came as complete surprise. He said he had received a call from from an individual representing a philanthropist who wanted to interview the superintendent about the district’s work.

“The interviewer let us know that a potential supporter had been very impressed with the work we’re doing and they want us to keep moving forward,” explained Dr. Rankins-Ibarr.

Scott is now the single largest donor in EUSD history, according to the press release. The superintendent said the philanthropist’s only expectation was that the district continues supporting the students in Escondido.

“We are humbled by this recognition and the trust placed in us with this extraordinary gift, which

was very much unexpected,” said Dr. Rankins-Ibarra. “We are committed to a very measured, strategic approach for these funds so that we have a long-lasting impact on students.”

According to the press release, Dr. Rankins-Ibarra intends to have a vetted strategic plan in place before any of the funds are spent.

“We are incredibly grateful for Ms. Scott’s investment in our Escondido community and in the

21st Century education of the children of EUSD,” the superintendent said. “We are listening to

our students. They are the future.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.