ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Complex
Kevin Feige Reacts to James Gunn Becoming Co-Head of DC Studios: ‘I’ll Be First in Line to See Anything He Does’
Kevin Feige is apparently pumped about James Gunn’s new gig. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Gunn and producer Peter Safran will co-head DC Studios—a newly formed division that’ll house DC Universe film, TV, and animation projects. Feige was asked about the move during Wednesday’s red carpet event for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Collider
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
Everything we know about Avatar 2: release date, plot, cast and more
This December, we’ll be returning to Pandora after more than a decade of waiting. Here’s everything we know about Avatar 2, from the plot to its cast and crew.
Netflix Releases Trailer for Jason Momoa’s New ‘Slumberland’
Jason Mamoa is commanding dreams in the new Netflix film. Netflix has dropped the first full-length trailer for its upcoming film, its take on Little Nemo In Slumberland. Slumberland is the stuff that dreams are made of. Starring Jason Mamoa, the family-friendly flick is a visually stunning journey into the dreamland of a young orphan who’s only hope is to see her lost father again.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is going to kidnap Kevin Bacon (trailer)
Marvel Studios releases the first trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."
Marvel Has Released The First Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Textless cover of Ant-Man #5Mark Brooks/ Wikimedia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped to revitalize the genre of superhero movies in the cinema and is releasing the first trailer for the film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will kick off Phase Five for the franchise. Paul Rudd returns in his role as the superhero & Avenger Antman and Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU as the new villain who seems to be the main antagonist of this new saga: Kang the Conqueror. Majors and Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the MCU in the Disney+ original show Loki and this particular trailer seems to be providing fans of the Marvel movies some clues as to where this new phase is headed. Kathryn Newton is joining the cast and becoming a new character in the MCU since she will be playing Cassie - the daughter of Antman. The film is being directed by Peyton Reed who got interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about his latest movie.
epicstream.com
Sequel Trilogy Characters Expected to Appear in Newly Announced Star Wars Movie
Nearly three years following the polarizing conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, it looks like Lucasfilm is ready to usher in a brand new era for the Star Wars franchise. This week, a new report confirmed that the production company is working on a mystery project and now, more details regarding the film are being made public. By the looks of things, it could very well be the long-rumored Episode X.
ComicBook
Cut Avengers: Endgame Actress Katherine Langford Addresses Marvel Return
Avengers: Endgame gave us the culmination of every film from Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, and it was epic to say the least. The film follows the events of Avengers: Infinity War five years after Thanos snaps his fingers and decimates half the universe. We got to see Tony Stark and Pepper Potts happily married and they have a daughter named Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). The child version of Morgan Stark was played by Rabe, but Katherine Langford was supposed to play an older version of the character in a cut scene from the film. During the cut scene, Tony Stark enters the same realm Thanos saw a young Gamora in when he snapped his finger, but instead of seeing the younger version of his daughter, he sees her fully grown up. Recently, there have been rumors of Morgan Stark having a prominent role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans have been wondering if Langford would be returning as the character. The actress recently did a Q&A on Instagram where she revealed that she doesn't have any answers.
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special: 8 Quick Things To Know About The Disney+ Program
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ and we have some key details you should check out...
ComicBook
John Cena and Idris Elba's Heads of State Lands Director
The Suicide Squad stars Idris Elba and John Cena are set to star in Heads of State, a new movie from producer Peter Safran, who was just announced as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios along with James Gunn. That movie has been in development at Amazon Studios for two years, but has finally landed a director in the form of Nobody's Ilya Naishuller. The film, which is described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run," centers on the two as being trapped together in a high-stakes situation.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Full Trailer Release Date Revealed
Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed when the world premiere trailer is coming. Next week, fans can tune in for the clip on Good Morning America. The ABC show will be very busy on Wednesday November 2 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett. If that wasn't enough content for a single outing, Danielle Radcliffe will also be there for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's rollout. However, with the magnitude of this trailer, it wouldn't be hard to see that as the most explosive story of the day.
Marvel Phase 4: recap, release dates, news, and more
Marvel Phase 4 is almost over... but what's next for the MCU?
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts: Marvel Star Breaks Silence on Not Being Included in New MCU Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been killing it with their Phase Four film slate with projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase Four and Phase Five is looking like it'll be equally good. One of the biggest projects from Phase Five will be Thunderbolts, and the film is set to feature a different lineup from the comics. Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Fans were surprised that Baron Zemo wasn't a part of the roster, and now the actor behind the role is speaking out on whether or not he's going to be in the movie.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined
Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie. The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes. News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The...
Collider
'Krapopolis': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Dan Harmon's animation repertoire continues to grow with his new series Krapopolis, which was recently unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. From the creator of the sci-fi animated series Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites comes a whole new show that takes it back to Ancient Greece. Since June 2020, Harmon has had the series in development after signing a deal with Fox Entertainment. The show will be produced by the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. Harmon serves as the show's executive producer alongside Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), who is set to be the showrunner. Krapopolis is also a notably unique project that will be the first animated network television series curated on the blockchain. The decision falls in line with Fox and Bento Box Entertainment's expansion into the NFT business. The show's official site already has exclusive NFTs called "Krap Chickens" that people can start buying to gain access to gated content, merchandise, giveaways, and even vote on certain details that will affect the show through its episodes.
wrestlinginc.com
New Poster For Upcoming Dave Bautista Movie Released
The new poster has dropped for Dave Bautista's latest movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". The latest one sheet, which popped up on the film's official Twitter account, features Bautista in a cheetah print shirt, pink pants, and a fedora hat standing next to his conspicuously posed castmates around a luxurious pool. The movie is centered around billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, and his acquaintances as they vacation on a private island in Greece (via IMDb). But things take a horrifying turn when one of them ends up deceased and a returning Daniel Craig in the role of Detective Benoit Blanc must catch the killer before it's too late. Bautista will star as Duke Cody, a social media star who invites his assistant and girlfriend Whiskey to the island. Rian Johnson is back to direct the murder mystery, which will release exclusively on Netflix on December 23, but not before a limited theatrical run at the end of November.
Tinybeans
