East Moline, IL

Illinois officer in critical condition after beating by arson suspect

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police sergeant is in critical condition after being beaten by an arson suspect.

Sergeant William Lind of the East Moline Police Department located a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island walking in the 1900 block of East Moline around 6:31 p.m., according to the department. Lind made contact with the suspect, 52-year-old Adrian Rogers, who attacked him before fleeing the scene.

Assisting officers arrived on the scene to find Lind unconscious with injuries to his head. EMS responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are considered to be life threatening, and he is in critical condition.

Officers began to search the area. Rogers was found in Colona, Illinois, around 10:50 p.m. and was taken into custody.

    Adrian Rogers (Photo: East Moline Police Department)
    Adrian Rogers (Photo: East Moline Police Department)

Rogers has been charged with Attempted Murder, Attempted Battery to a Peace Officer, Aggravated Arson and Residential Arson. He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.

