Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrspin.com
Notice of special meetings: HCC Board of Trustees
The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 pm at the Hilton Garden inn in Roanoke Rapids on October 31, November 1, and November 2 and at 10 a.m. in the President's Boardroom on the campus of Halifax Community College onNovember 3. The purpose of the meetings,...
rrspin.com
HCC hosts American Indian Heritage ceremony Tuesday
Halifax Community College will host its 14th annual American Indian Heritage Month Ceremony on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Griffin Centre. The ceremony will provide an opportunity for those in attendance to learn more about the American Indian culture and traditions. The ceremony will spotlight the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe...
rrspin.com
Bryant lauds USDA broadband announcement, partners network
Halifax County Board of Commissioners Chairman Vernon Bryant lauded announcements made Thursday tied to a broadband project and a program improving access to numerous federal departments and programs. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development division awarded Halifax and Warren counties a $17.5 million grant to improve broadband.
rrspin.com
HCS receives donations from Smithfield Foods
Halifax County Schools has received two donations from Smithfield Foods through its AmeriGas School Days program. The AmeriGas School Days Program offers schools a $0.02 per gallon incentive to purchase items for any school-related need to provide school supplies, invest in new project initiatives, and fund teacher training and development.
rrspin.com
Paul Gregory Gubbins Sr.
Paul Gregory Gubbins, Sr., 81, of Roanoke Rapids passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in Oneida County, New York on May 25, 1941 to the late, Douglas John and Anna Mae Echler Gubbins and was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Gubbins, Brother, Lynn Gubbins and Brother, Douglass Gubbins, Jr.
rrspin.com
Notice of special meeting: Nov. 1, 2022
Notice is hereby given that the Roanoke Rapids City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to consider the sealed bid...
piratemedia1.com
The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party
As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County graduate wins Emmy for children’s science program
By day, Adrian Hargrove — graduate of the Greensville County class of 2006 — is a teacher at Family Life Academy Charter School in the Bronx, New York. In her spare time, however, she has helped write for several educational music albums for children under the “MUScience” banner.
Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
rrspin.com
Hassell Ray 'Ray' Wardsworth Jr.
Hassell Ray “Ray” Wardsworth, Jr., 75, died, October 24, 2022, in Greenville, NC at ECU Healthcare. Mr. Wardsworth Jr., was born in Edgecombe County, NC, July 15, 1947, son to the late Hassell Ray and Kathaleen Sadie Griggs Wardsworh, Sr. He was a good Christian man and attended...
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
rrspin.com
Alfred Rudolph Behrendt
Alfred Rudolph Behrendt, 85, of Macon, NC, died on Saturday October 22, 2022. He was a native of Edgecombe County and was the son of the late Alfred and Catherine Miller Behrendt. He served his Country in the United States Army and retired from Firestone tire plant in Wilson. Alfred...
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
EMPOWER Broadband Breaks Ground on $154 Million Project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil last Thursday, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held last week to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
Rocky Mount, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rocky Mount. The Roanoke Rapids High School football team will have a game with Nash Central High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. The Northern Nash High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mount High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Edenton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hertford County High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School principal placed on indefinite leave of absence
Greensville County High School principal Noah Rogers has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence as of this week. This has been confirmed to the Independent-Messenger by Greensville County Public Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. Rogers assumed the role of principal of the high school at the start...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
East Wake High School On Lockdown Following Fight
Wake County Public Schools informed parents of a lockdown at East Wake High today, following reports of a fight on campus Monday, Oct. 2.
Comments / 1