WLKY.com
Rest in peace: Name of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase added to Indiana headstone
SALEM, Ind. — When Cairo Jordan was found dead in southern Indiana woods several months ago, his identity was unknown. The rural Washington County community wanted to honor his memory, so they had him buried in a local cemetery and erected a headstone. Now that his identity was revealed...
bloomingtonian.com
Halloween weekend intruder stabs man early Saturday near Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana; Police searching for suspect
Editor’s note: This was not a random attack. The story has been changed to reflect that information. A male was stabbed by an intruder to an apartment in the 400 block of North Dunn around 12:35 a.m. in Bloomington, Indiana. Police were still looking for a suspect early Saturday.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the...
Neighbors frustrated as Boone's gas station remains in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of the Portland neighborhood feels enough is enough and something needs to be done after a Thursday night shooting that happened at Boone's gas station. Just before eight o'clock Thursday night police were called to Boone's gas station on 22nd Street after a woman...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LMPD: Toddler dies in fatal accident on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler has died after a traffic accident on interstate-71 just before the Gene Snyder, officials said. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a report of a collision involving a large truck that rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. Two adults were...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
Nevada changes Silver Alert protocol after Indiana man's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Months after Ronnie Barker died after waiting for help for more than a week on a Nevada mountain, his death has brought about change to that state's Silver Alert protocol. Barker was with his wife, Beverly, driving their RV through Nevada in late March when they became...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit
— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
2 juveniles charged in relation to Blue Lick Elementary playground catching fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recess is ruined for the students at Blue Lick Elementary School after their playground caught on fire. Wednesday between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., a custodian told the principal of Blue Lick Elementary that the playground was on fire. Principal Amy Hammond said, "it was intentionally...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Skeletal remains found in 2004 positively identified as missing Kentucky man
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced last week they have positively identified human remains that were initially discovered almost 20 years ago. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2004, a turkey hunter found skeletal remains on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon. Investigators worked to identify the victim through several means, including entering DNA into a federal database, facial reconstruction with clay and computer programs, and press releases.
LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
korncountry.com
SWAT team busts 3 in Columbus narcotics investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were arrested by SWAT officers Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). Members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team, which is comprised of CPD officers as well as deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 12th Street in Columbus.
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
