Washington County, IN

wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WHAS11

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Toddler dies in fatal accident on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler has died after a traffic accident on interstate-71 just before the Gene Snyder, officials said. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a report of a collision involving a large truck that rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. Two adults were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit

— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
GREENSBURG, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains found in 2004 positively identified as missing Kentucky man

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced last week they have positively identified human remains that were initially discovered almost 20 years ago. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2004, a turkey hunter found skeletal remains on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon. Investigators worked to identify the victim through several means, including entering DNA into a federal database, facial reconstruction with clay and computer programs, and press releases.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

LMPD issues Golden Alerts for missing Louisville teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for two missing Louisville teens. Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, was last seen near the 200 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Police said both Matthews and Abbott have serious medical conditions and are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

SWAT team busts 3 in Columbus narcotics investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were arrested by SWAT officers Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). Members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team, which is comprised of CPD officers as well as deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 12th Street in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
Wave 3

New police headquarters coming to New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
