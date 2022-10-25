ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas nonprofit proposes changes to STAAR testing ahead of 88th legislative session

By Jala Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzIXZ_0imH0YrT00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The STAAR test is something people in Texas are always talking about. Some say it’s needed, others want it gone.

A new report released Tuesday by education nonprofit Raise Your Hand Texas highlights some middle ground. The organization is behind the grassroots campaign “Measure What Matters.”

It said members across the Lone Star State spoke to more than 15,000 Texans to get feedback about the STAAR test.

Using those responses, the campaign put together a report with recommendations on how to improve the standardized testing process that helps shape the framework of education in Texas.

The 65-page report included some key findings which shaped its recommendations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAhZu_0imH0YrT00
Measure What Matters campaign recommendations about standardized testing in Texas


Kaylan Dixon Smith is the Dallas County Regional Director for Raise Your Hand Texas, and she was instrumental in gathering data for the report. Her work to improve education policies is personal, after starting her career as an elementary school teacher.

“Too often policy conversations happen far away from the people,” Dixon Smith said. “So, now being on the other end of it, I intentionally set up these conversations, went into communities, talked to parents.”

This is a full breakdown of the voices Dixon Smith and others got feedback from:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOtsb_0imH0YrT00


A majority of responders felt the current success measure the STAAR test uses isn’t very effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bibmo_0imH0YrT00


“If you’d look at the accountability rating system for elementary and middle school, 100% of the A through F rating is based on the STAAR test. One test on one day, what we can do is deemphasize the STAAR in our accountability system,” Senior Director of Policy for Raise Your Hand Texas Bob Popinksi said. “Yes, we have to provide assessments that help inform instruction throughout the school year. But we want to take the weight off what that means.”

Dixon Smith is hopeful the recommendations will be considered by the state legislature.

“We can literally shape their [students’] lives,” she said.

The TEA also announced Tuesday, starting in the spring of 2023, it will be redesigning the STAAR test to test students on things that better align with what they’re learning in class.

This isn’t what Raise Your Hand Texas called for, as it’s strictly looking for improvements to the way the STAAR test is used to measure success.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes

Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing

For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Texas girls among first children in US to die from flu this season

Correction: Information obtained from Texas health officials indicates the Rio Grande Valley girl whose death is attributed to the flu was not the first to flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season. The Valley child was the second confirmed death in Texas. HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have confirmed to ValleyCentral that […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy