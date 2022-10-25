ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Progressive Democrats withdraw letter calling for more diplomatic efforts with Russia

By Barbara Sprunt
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31frqW_0imH0Xyk00

A day after House progressives sent a letter to President Biden urging him to change his approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the group abruptly changed course amid intense pushback from Democratic lawmakers.

"The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the caucus, in a statement Tuesday.

The about-face comes after frustrated Democratic lawmakers took to social media to offer their explanation of the letter, originally drafted and signed by 30 members this summer, was not recirculated ahead of its public release on Monday.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., tweeted that she signed the letter in late June, but "wouldn't sign it today."

"Timing in diplomacy is everything. I signed this letter on June 30, but a lot has changed since then. I wouldn't sign it today," Jacobs wrote. "We have to continue supporting Ukraine economically and militarily to give them the leverage they need to end this war."

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., a former leader of the progressive caucus, tweeted he had "no idea" why the letter was released.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., another signatory who also chairs the Veterans' Affairs Committee, said in a statement that "only Ukrainians have a right to determine the terms by which this war ends."

In her reversal Tuesday, Jayapal took responsibility for the letter's release, noting it was "drafted several months ago" and "unfortunately was released by staff without vetting."

Jayapal added that the message of House progressives is "being conflated" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's recent comments suggesting that Republicans could pull back funding for Ukraine if they take back the House in November.

"The proximity of these statements created the unfortunate appearance that Democrats, who have strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people, are somehow aligned with Republicans who seek to pull the plug on American support for President Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces," Jayapal wrote, underscoring: "Nothing could be further from the truth."

In the letter, House progressives urged Biden to push toward directly engaging diplomatically with Russia, calling on the president to "pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire."

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BBC

'Massive' drone attack on Black Sea Fleet - Russia

Ukraine has carried out a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, damaging one warship, Russia says. Nine drones were used, a top official said. Ukraine has not commented. Without providing evidence, Russia accused British troops of being involved in Saturday's attack...
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
101.1. The Wiz

Suspected Russian Asset Tulsi Gabbard Leaves ‘Anti-White’ Democratic Party Because Of ‘Wokeness’

Former Hawaii Congresswoman and failed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party in part because she claimed it was actively working “to undermine our God-given freedoms.”. Gabbard’s announcement seemingly came out of nowhere, if not extremely delayed after it had been widely established...
HAWAII STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
143K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy