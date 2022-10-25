Read full article on original website
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
2 Colorado towns ranked most beautiful to visit in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top "small town gems" to visit in the United States.
Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
cspdailynews.com
Take 5 Car Wash Opens 17 Units in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has opened 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs and western Colorado. These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process, with Armor All Professional formulas.
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
KKTV
WATCH: State offering free mammograms for qualifying Coloradans
Shooting investigation in a small Colorado community 10/27/22. Four people were arrested as part of a police operation. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Douglas County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shooting happened 10/25/22 in Douglas County. This video edited by DCSO was released 10/27. At Lincoln Station.
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA
DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
Shields, cages used to stop catalytic converter thieves
With skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts along the Front Range, more and more vehicle owners are taking proactive measures. They are having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the catalytic converter thieves."We put on shields practically every day," said Riley Meehan, owner of Intermountain Radiator and Muffler in West Denver. He estimates in the last two years, his shop has manufactured and installed as many as 1,000 shields which shop employees make, and are then welded onto the underside of the vehicle, protecting the catalytic converter from theft. He charges $250 per...
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
