Colorado State

KSNT News

Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
KANSAS STATE
K99

Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
cspdailynews.com

Take 5 Car Wash Opens 17 Units in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has opened 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs and western Colorado. These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process, with Armor All Professional formulas.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: State offering free mammograms for qualifying Coloradans

Shooting investigation in a small Colorado community 10/27/22. Four people were arrested as part of a police operation. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Douglas County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shooting happened 10/25/22 in Douglas County. This video edited by DCSO was released 10/27. At Lincoln Station.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Shields, cages used to stop catalytic converter thieves

With skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts along the Front Range, more and more vehicle owners are taking proactive measures. They are having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the catalytic converter thieves."We put on shields practically every day," said Riley Meehan, owner of Intermountain Radiator and Muffler in West Denver. He estimates in the last two years, his shop has manufactured and installed as many as 1,000 shields which shop employees make, and are then welded onto the underside of the vehicle, protecting the catalytic converter from theft. He charges $250 per...
COLORADO STATE

