Biglaw Partners In This City Are Behind On Compensation
To find the right solutions, let’s break down exactly what’s wrong today. Hint: Partners in New York averaged the highest compensation, at $1,817,000. Read on to learn how empowering your clients with equity solutions can set them and their employees up for success.
Sustained Drop In College Enrollment Bad News For Economy, Not To Mention Democracy
Before World War II, only about 5% of Americans held a bachelor’s degree. Then, something fairly remarkable happened. A huge proportion of America’s young men (along with a significant number of its young women) served in the war. When they got back, they qualified for the GI Bill.
Financial Data: Here's How Lawyers Get Paid
Running a profitable law firm isn’t easy, even in the best of times. During tumultuous times, it’s even more challenging. As we head into a possible COVID-19 surge and what many believe may be a recession, even seasoned lawyers may be wondering how to build resiliency into their firms that will provide protection from the many uncontrollable external factors that affect revenues. While it may seem like a pipe dream, rest assured that you can take steps to help your firm withstand the effects of volatility while also providing a foundation for long-term success.
Biglaw Firm Tells Associates Exactly How Many Times They Need To Check Their Emails Over The Weekend
Specifically, the code makes it clear it is not necessary to turn your camera on on a video call between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Additionally, the expectation is that associates will check their email once on a Friday night and twice a day over the weekend and not at all between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Of course, the firm did issue this caveat: “unless you are working on a matter/s where you consider that to be necessary.”
The Top Biglaw & Boutique Firms Headed Upmarket In Litigation (2023)
Thanks to an uncertain economy, corporate practice may be struggling a bit right now but litigation seems to be humming along quite nicely. As always, clients want the very best of the best when it comes to the law firms that are handling their litigation matters. According to a new ranking from BTI Consulting Group, certain firms seem to be doing better than others in clients’ eyes when it comes to their grasp on novel work. From BTI’s Mad Clientist blog:
Keep Your Options Open -- See Also
How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations in this current economic climate? Join us on November 17th to find out.
Biglaw Firms Thinking About 'Cleaning Up' Their Ranks
A lot of chairs feel that slower deal flow, softer economy and softer performance in many firms has a silver lining in that it gives them cover to address areas of weakness in their firm that were harder culturally to address in a strong economy. What I hear chairs and...
Mandatory Retirement Policies: A Source Of Vulnerability And Opportunity
King & Spalding scored two notable coups this year when it lured prominent litigators Randy Mastro and Mark Kirsch away from Gibson Dunn. The loss of Mastro in particular was a serious hit for Gibson: in more than two decades at the firm, Mastro had accumulated a multitude of lucrative and high-profile clients, ranging from Chevron to Chris Christie.
