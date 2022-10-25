Thanks to an uncertain economy, corporate practice may be struggling a bit right now but litigation seems to be humming along quite nicely. As always, clients want the very best of the best when it comes to the law firms that are handling their litigation matters. According to a new ranking from BTI Consulting Group, certain firms seem to be doing better than others in clients’ eyes when it comes to their grasp on novel work. From BTI’s Mad Clientist blog:

