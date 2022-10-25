ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News mother grieves for 15-year-old son who was shot, killed

By Ellen Ice
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two weekends ago, a 15-year-old Newport News boy was shot and killed outside his home on Waldon Pond Court. His mother is now left with questions, memories and sorrow.

Radia Capehart described her son Shayne as goofy, sarcastic and loving. All she has now is a wall of pictures honoring her late son's life.

“That wall shouldn’t be there," Capehart said, "He should be sitting right here, not hanging up on my wall."

Shayne, a Heritage High student, was the younger of Capehart's two boys. She said he was never in trouble.

"I always said I’m blessed, I have both of my kids, I cannot imagine how a mother would feel, losing her son like that, and look where I’m at, I’m one of those mothers,” Capehart said.

Shayne is one of 11 teens shot this year in Newport News. Capehart said gun violence is ripping a hole in families on the peninsula.

“Am I supposed to be okay? Did I miss the memo on something? Because no I’m not okay,” Capehart said.

If you have information on this shooting, you're asked to call Newport News police.

