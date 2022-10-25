ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver runs over occupied homeless tent in Portland injuring 2

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon. According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Bicyclist critically injured in crash with car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash at Southeast Division Street and Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham: Police

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A drowsy driver plowed their pickup truck through the wall of Shari’s Café & Pies in Gresham on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department, the accident happened around 1:17 p.m. at the restaurant location on Highland Drive. [Article continues...
GRESHAM, OR
KING-5

Sheriff identifies two suspects after Portland man found shot to death on Washington trail

PORTLAND, Oregon — Two months after a Portland man and his dog were killed in the woods of Lewis County, Wash. investigators have ruled his death a homicide. Aron Christensen, 49, died August 20 while hiking on the 101 Trail near Walupt Lake. Christensen and several friends had been camping in the area when he and his dog left on a hike. He told friends he’d be back in time for dinner, but never returned.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide

Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead. Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Schaff and Nye both lived at...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Portland man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood last month. East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau first responded Sept. 24 to reports of a shooting and car crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned a suspect fired at a 52-year-old victim in a nearby parking lot.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening. At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PORTLAND, OR

