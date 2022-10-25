PORTLAND, Oregon — Two months after a Portland man and his dog were killed in the woods of Lewis County, Wash. investigators have ruled his death a homicide. Aron Christensen, 49, died August 20 while hiking on the 101 Trail near Walupt Lake. Christensen and several friends had been camping in the area when he and his dog left on a hike. He told friends he’d be back in time for dinner, but never returned.

