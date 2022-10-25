Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Officials: 2 injured after suspected car thief evades Portland police
Two people were injured after they were struck by a suspected car thief trying to evade police in downtown Portland Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
Eight injured after Southwest Portland apartment fire
An early morning apartment fire left several people with injuries, cause still unknown.
kptv.com
Driver runs over occupied homeless tent in Portland injuring 2
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon. According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep.
Man killed in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood shooting ID’d
Authorities have identified a man who died after a shooting in Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information of Portland cafe robbery
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for information on an armed robbery that reportedly took place at a Portland cafe earlier this month.
Officials release grim details on killing of Portland hiker, puppy
An investigation into the mysterious death of a Portland hiker and his dog left family with few answers in the two months that have followed. Now, after multiple requests from KOIN 6 News, public officials say they were shot to death and two people are facing charges.
kptv.com
Bicyclist critically injured in crash with car in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash at Southeast Division Street and Southeast...
kptv.com
Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham: Police
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A drowsy driver plowed their pickup truck through the wall of Shari’s Café & Pies in Gresham on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department, the accident happened around 1:17 p.m. at the restaurant location on Highland Drive. [Article continues...
KING-5
Sheriff identifies two suspects after Portland man found shot to death on Washington trail
PORTLAND, Oregon — Two months after a Portland man and his dog were killed in the woods of Lewis County, Wash. investigators have ruled his death a homicide. Aron Christensen, 49, died August 20 while hiking on the 101 Trail near Walupt Lake. Christensen and several friends had been camping in the area when he and his dog left on a hike. He told friends he’d be back in time for dinner, but never returned.
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide
Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead. Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Schaff and Nye both lived at...
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
kptv.com
Portland man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood last month. East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau first responded Sept. 24 to reports of a shooting and car crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned a suspect fired at a 52-year-old victim in a nearby parking lot.
KATU.com
Police seek driver in connection to stolen SUV that hit 2 people inside tent
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said late Friday night they were still searching for a driver who they said fled from officers in a stolen vehicle and then drove onto a Northwest Portland sidewalk, injuring two people inside a tent earlier in the day. The incident started at about 3:30...
kptv.com
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
kptv.com
Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening. At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KGW
Family of woman killed in unsolved Portland shooting looking for answers
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020. Crimestoppers recently highlighted the case, looking for tips.
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
Suspects sought as 2020 NE Portland shooting death remains unsolved
After a 2020 Northeast Portland shooting left one woman dead and a man injured, authorities continue to ask for the public's help in solving the case.
Comments / 1