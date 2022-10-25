JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing one-year-old Jonesboro infant and a newborn who may be in the company of their mother. One-year-old Skylee Porter and 21-day-old Henry Porter were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Massengale City Park along Hanes Street Road, Jonesboro police say. She is believed to be in the company of 33-year-old Jacquelin Michelle Silva.

JONESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO