Police search for teen in death of Norcross High School student in off-campus shooting
NOCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers are searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a Norcross High School student shot near the campus on Wednesday. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on Friday in connection to the...
Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday while in class at a DeKalb County school in connection with a robbery days prior, the ...
Missing Allahnia Lenoir | With suspects facing charges, mother hopes for closure in 24-year-old daughter's case
ATLANTA — For almost three months, Jannette Jackson has been searching for her daughter Allahnia Lenoir. Two people are facing charges in her disappearance but the mother says she's holding out hope for her daughter's return, or at least, closure. The Atlanta Police Department said Lenoir went missing July...
Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store. This young...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. The victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m. at the Shell off Old National Highway and Godby Road. Surveillance video from a...
Father arrested after child injured in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
A child was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta and the child’s father was detained by police, authorities said.
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
Missing child alert issued for Jonesboro infant and newborn who may be with mother
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing one-year-old Jonesboro infant and a newborn who may be in the company of their mother. One-year-old Skylee Porter and 21-day-old Henry Porter were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Massengale City Park along Hanes Street Road, Jonesboro police say. She is believed to be in the company of 33-year-old Jacquelin Michelle Silva.
Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Police searching for trucking business break-in suspect
DeKalb County police are looking for a man they say broke into a trucking business in the middle of the day. It happened on a busy highway not too far from Stonecrest Mall and the entire incident was captured on camera.
Road rage shooting sparked by honking horn in Virginia Highlands, man says
ATLANTA - David Howard is lucky to be alive after someone shot up his truck during a violent road rage incident Thursday. "All of a sudden he started shooting. It was like eight shots the glass started exploding in the car," said Howard. He said the unidentified gunman opened fire...
Man 'actively shooting' near Atlanta Chick-fil-A when officers opened fire, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said officers shot at a man seen "actively shooting" at someone on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Two officers reportedly heard gunshots and fired at the alleged shooter. The man died at...
