Jonesboro, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing child alert issued for Jonesboro infant and newborn who may be with mother

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing one-year-old Jonesboro infant and a newborn who may be in the company of their mother. One-year-old Skylee Porter and 21-day-old Henry Porter were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Massengale City Park along Hanes Street Road, Jonesboro police say. She is believed to be in the company of 33-year-old Jacquelin Michelle Silva.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

