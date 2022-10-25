Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Cadillac Lyriq Cracking Liftgate Panel
GM has launched a new customer satisfaction program for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq to address an issue related to cracking in the liftgate panel. The problem: affected units of the Cadillac Lyriq may exhibit a condition wherein the molded-in interior trim panel of the liftgate assembly cracks in cold temperatures.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V, and 2023 Cadillac CT4 models, including the 2023 CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the 2022...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Blue Accent Package
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan, introducing a few important updates and changes over the 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Cadillac CT5 gets a new appearance package called the Blue Accent Package. Representing the first time that the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Edge Red Brake Calipers Available To Order Again
C8 Corvette customers eager to add a dash of custom style to their new mid-engine sports car will be happy to learn that the 2023 Corvette is once again available to order with Edge Red brake calipers. Just last month, GM Authority reported that the 2023 Corvette Stingray and 2023...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the ferocious big brother to the equally-outstanding Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Both Cadillac super sedans offer herculean-levels of performance packaged in a practical four-door layout, along with an (exclusive!) standard manual transmission. For obvious reasons, these super Caddys are highly desirable and lauded for their capabilities. The demand has reflected this, as all units are now spoken for.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Harvest Bronze Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of 10 exterior...
gmauthority.com
Extremely Stretched 2022 Cadillac Escalade Limo For Sale
You’d be hard-pressed to characterize the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade as “small.” That said, this custom stretched limo variant makes the factory SUV look positively puny by comparison, and now, it’s up for sale. Built by Pinnacle Limos, this 2022 Cadillac Escalade looks like it stretches between...
gmauthority.com
Ram EV Pickup Mule Spied Undergoing Testing
Stellantis has teased the new Ram EV pickup for months now, revealing a shadowy concept in April and promising a full debut in the fall. Now, we’re getting our first look at the upcoming Ram EV as a test mule with the following spy photos. From the off, this...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro Door Accent Trim Kits Available To Order Again
The 2023 Chevy Camaro drops in as the eighth model year of the sixth-generation sports car, introducing a number of changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Camaro is once again available to order with three door accent trim kits that were previously unavailable.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Traverse Running At 10 Days Supply As Of October 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Traverse was running at 10 days supply at the beginning of October, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. There were 2,993 units on the ground at U.S. dealers and 9,298 units in transit. Supply of the full-size crossover is...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Max Output Raised To 754 Horsepower
Unveiled earlier this year in January, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will serve as GM’s mass-market full-size electric pickup. At the time of its reveal, GM announced that the full-size electric truck would have a maximum output of 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, making it no slouch. However, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV debuted just last week with a maximum output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. Despite being based on the same platform and using the same batteries and motors, the two trucks appear to be producing different numbers. Now, GM Authority has learned that this is not the case.
gmauthority.com
Why Your Sixth-Gen Chevy Camaro May Emit A Squeaking Sound Under The Hood
Some Chevy Camaro owners may notice a squeaking sound coming from under the hood. Now, a cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix to be performed by dealers. According to a recent report from GM TechLink, the squeaking issue may be present in 2019 through 2023 Chevy Camaro models equipped with either the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine or naturally aspirated 3.6L V6 LGX gasoline engine. The sound may be heard from the passenger’s side of the vehicle while driving over bumps. Additionally, GM TechLink says the sound may be more noticeable after the engine has reached its normal operating temperature.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms All U.S. Plants Will Use Renewable Energy By 2025
GM has announced that based on current projections it is set to reach its goal of powering all GM facilities in the U.S. with renewable energy by the 2025 calendar year. The 2025 target date is well ahead of GM’s previous projections. Back in 2016, GM announced it would reach its renewable energy goal by 2050, while in early 2021, GM moved the target up to 2030. Now, however, GM says it’s set to power all of its U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2025, 25 years ahead of the initial target set in 2016. The accelerated goal will cut an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that otherwise would have been produced over five years between 2025 and 2030, or roughly the equivalent of burning 1 billion pounds of coal.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Is A 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines And Propulsion Systems Winner
The GMC Hummer EV takes the storied Hummer nameplate to new heights thanks to its absolutely bonkers all-electric powertrain, and now that powertrain has been recognized with a 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award from Wards Auto. Utilizing GM Ultium battery technology and GM Ultium drive motor technology, the...
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Trax Paint Colors
Earlier this month, GM pulled the sheets off the 2024 Chevy Trax. As the first model year of the second generation subcompact crossover, this redesign brings a bevy of exterior, interior and powertrains upgrades. Now, we’re taking a closer look at all eight of the available 2024 Chevy Trax paint colors.
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Encore GX With AWD Currently Under Constraint
The 2023 Buick Encore GX is the fourth model year of the first-generation crossover, debuting only a handful of updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year. Now, however, the 2023 Buick Encore GX is currently unavailable to order with all-wheel-drive (AWD). GM Authority has learned that the Buick...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Buick Encore Engine May Have Performance Issues In Cold Weather
Some units of the Buick Encore equipped with the turbocharged 1.4L I4 LUV gasoline engine may exhibit performance issues in extremely cold weather. Luckily, a few possible causes for these issues have been identified, as well as related fixes to be performed by dealer technicians. According to a recent post...
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches Supercharged 2023 Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado
Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has launched the new-for-2023 supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado pickups, offering upwards of 800 horsepower for hauling more than just cargo. Let’s jump straight to the good stuff. The heart of the 2023 supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado is a supercharged powerplant, with Specialty Vehicle Engineering throwing boost...
gmauthority.com
GM Pushing Back 400,000-Unit EV Production Target To 2024
GM reported its Q3 2022 results this week, with headlines including net income of $3.3 billion and $41.9 billion in revenue. GM CEO Mary Barra took a call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss the results, during which Barra indicated that the automaker was pushing back its EV production target of 400,000 units to the 2024 calendar year.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise Rival Argo AI Shutting Down
The race to full autonomy is on, but now, it looks like one of the major competitors is dropping out as Argo AI announces it’s shutting down. According to a recent report from TechCrunch, Argo AI told employees to that it would no longer continue its mission as a company during an all-hands meeting Wednesday. Going forward, Argo AI’s primary backers, Ford and Volkswagen, will absorb parts of the autonomous technology company, with some Argo AI employees set to receive offers from the two automotive giants.
