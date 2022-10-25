GM has announced that based on current projections it is set to reach its goal of powering all GM facilities in the U.S. with renewable energy by the 2025 calendar year. The 2025 target date is well ahead of GM’s previous projections. Back in 2016, GM announced it would reach its renewable energy goal by 2050, while in early 2021, GM moved the target up to 2030. Now, however, GM says it’s set to power all of its U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2025, 25 years ahead of the initial target set in 2016. The accelerated goal will cut an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that otherwise would have been produced over five years between 2025 and 2030, or roughly the equivalent of burning 1 billion pounds of coal.

