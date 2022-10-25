The New York Giants made a shocking trade today, shipping away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York parted ways with the shifty wide receiver after just one and a half seasons with the team. The Giants were not getting much out of Toney as he appeared in only two games this year, totaling 0 receiving yards on two receptions. This move frees up $1.2 million in cap space for the Giants as they add to their total 2023 draft capital.

