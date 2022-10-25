ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Empire Sports Media

Taking a look at the New York Giants 2023 Draft capital after trading Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants made a shocking trade today, shipping away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York parted ways with the shifty wide receiver after just one and a half seasons with the team. The Giants were not getting much out of Toney as he appeared in only two games this year, totaling 0 receiving yards on two receptions. This move frees up $1.2 million in cap space for the Giants as they add to their total 2023 draft capital.
NBC Philadelphia

Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros

Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

