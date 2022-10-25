Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be MVP but he’s not MLB’s most marketable player, report says
Aaron Judge is getting ready to cash in as a free agent. But to date, the New York Yankees slugger hasn’t hit it big as the new single-season American League home run king. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge set a new league record with 62...
Mariano Rivera Says Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Should Be Fired
The Hall of Fame closer didn’t mince words following New York getting swept by the Astros in the ALCS.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Taking a look at the New York Giants 2023 Draft capital after trading Kadarius Toney
The New York Giants made a shocking trade today, shipping away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York parted ways with the shifty wide receiver after just one and a half seasons with the team. The Giants were not getting much out of Toney as he appeared in only two games this year, totaling 0 receiving yards on two receptions. This move frees up $1.2 million in cap space for the Giants as they add to their total 2023 draft capital.
New York Mets: 2 more under the radar free agents that should be kept
Knowing the New York Mets have over a dozen players set to hit free agency, there are important, quality contributors worth retaining. Even beyond the Jacob deGrom’s, Edwin Diaz’, Brandon Nimmo’s, and Chris Bassitt’s of the world, there are key 2022 Mets that are worthy of keeping.
Yankees young phenom Oswaldo Cabrera could have a vastly different role in 2023
The Yankees finally decided to call up the kids and let them play toward the back half of the season, with Oswaldo Cabrera making an immediate impact when called upon. The Yankees can get great utility value out of Oswaldo:. Oswaldo played both shortstop and second base primarily, but when...
Yankees player believes Mets’ Steve Cohen could make run at Aaron Judge
If the New York Yankees don’t lock down Aaron Judge on a contract extension, they may regret it for the next decade. Judge is coming off a historical season but failed to replicate those statistics during the playoffs, which matters most. In fact, Judge hasn’t been an elite playoff...
Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros
Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
