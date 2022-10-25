Read full article on original website
Sunny Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A very pretty fall day is ahead. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures will be a treat for those looking for outdoor activities. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 60s. A low pressure system will bring clouds in for Sunday and rain later on in that day. The showers may continue on Halloween but should be gone by evening. Expect warmer temperatures next week.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mostly dry weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong high pressure system will continue to dominate our weather for most of the weekend. As it moves east milder air will return with Saturday’s highs in the low to mid 60s. A low pressure system will increase clouds on Sunday and may bring rain by late afternoon or early evening. Rain is expected on Halloween but should end by the evening.
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bell Mansion hosting “haunted” halloween festivities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - For 130 years, the Bell mansion hasn’t changed much. It was home to the Bell family then the Noble family for 30 years. Then from 1923 to 2018, Bell mansion served as a funeral home. Seeing body after body coming through the doors.
WANE-TV
An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
RSV cases in children up across the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Doctors say RSV, which is especially common in young children, is on the rise here in Fort Wayne. 9-month-old Jett is a light in his family’s eyes. He now has been diagnosed with RSV. RSV is a respiratory illness, often mild,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
WANE-TV
First responders to hold Halloween bash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a family-oriented trick-or-treating event Saturday held by Fort Wayne Police and Fire officials. The city’s police and fire departments announced in a release Tuesday the Safety Village Halloween Bash serves as a safe place parents can bring kids for trick-or-treating. The Safety Village is a complex with miniature buildings designed for kids to explore and learn about safety through hands-on experiences.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
fortwaynesnbc.com
One hurt in four-car crash along E Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One woman was injured in a four-car crash late Wednesday morning along East Coliseum Boulevard, police say. Fort Wayne Police Department officers say they were called about a crash around 11:15 a.m. along E Coliseum Blvd., just east of the intersection with Crescent Ave.
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
WANE-TV
Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial
WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
WNDU
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
