FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A very pretty fall day is ahead. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures will be a treat for those looking for outdoor activities. Temperatures should reach the low to mid 60s. A low pressure system will bring clouds in for Sunday and rain later on in that day. The showers may continue on Halloween but should be gone by evening. Expect warmer temperatures next week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO