Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
WALA-TV FOX10
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Second Annual BCH Classic
The 2nd Annual BCH Classic benefits Children’s Aid Society of Alabama is coming up. Get your golf clubs ready for Friday, November 4th at Rock Creek Golf Club. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the Shotgun state at 9 a.m. For more information about this event, watch the clip above or click this link.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama continues to expand job market
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least 400 new jobs are coming to the River Region. The company, Hyundai Mobis, will expand in Montgomery. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, this is another win for the state. “We support the work of companies that choose to make Alabama home,” said Ivey. “And...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amendment will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 will remove the term “orphans’ business” from the Alabama Constitution because the term “orphan” isn’t used anymore. “There’s nothing in Alabama law that deals with orphans, so there’s no orphans quarter, no...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele practiced medicine without a license at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Scientist urges diligence in protecting waters, marine life at 10th Annual Marine Environmental Awards
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks with a love for marine life and the environment gathered to share a meal and a mission at the 10th Annual Marine Environmental Awards Luncheon. Each year, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab presents awards to one individual and one organization. Angus Cooper received the Gulf...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are 13 days until election day, and this year, you’ll need to know more than the candidates who will be on the ballot. There are also 10 constitutional amendments voters can decide on. A yes vote on Amendment 3 would require the governor to...
Comments / 0