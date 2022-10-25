ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Second Annual BCH Classic

The 2nd Annual BCH Classic benefits Children’s Aid Society of Alabama is coming up. Get your golf clubs ready for Friday, November 4th at Rock Creek Golf Club. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the Shotgun state at 9 a.m. For more information about this event, watch the clip above or click this link.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama continues to expand job market

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least 400 new jobs are coming to the River Region. The company, Hyundai Mobis, will expand in Montgomery. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, this is another win for the state. “We support the work of companies that choose to make Alabama home,” said Ivey. “And...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Amendment will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 will remove the term “orphans’ business” from the Alabama Constitution because the term “orphan” isn’t used anymore. “There’s nothing in Alabama law that deals with orphans, so there’s no orphans quarter, no...
ALABAMA STATE
Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are 13 days until election day, and this year, you’ll need to know more than the candidates who will be on the ballot. There are also 10 constitutional amendments voters can decide on. A yes vote on Amendment 3 would require the governor to...
ALABAMA STATE

