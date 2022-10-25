ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

WVNews

Bridging the way to a brighter future

On Tuesday, more than 160 business leaders from North Central West Virginia had the opportunity to network and learn more about the regional economy during the seventh annual Bridges Without Boundaries event. Sponsored by the chambers of commerce in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, and held this year at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University Homecoming parade fills downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From top to bottom, hundreds of people lined High Street in downtown Morgantown to watch the West Virginia University Homecoming parade on Friday night. For an hour and a half, a procession of middle school and high school bands, the WVU marching band, cheerleaders,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rohrig rushes for over 200 yards, scores 3 TD's in Indians' win

INWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport running/back safety Zach Rohrig couldn’t take the smile off of his face. In the Indians’ 62-21 win at Musselman on Friday, Rohrig rushed 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns — he scored on runs of 5, 19 and 50 yards — and intercepted two passes.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV

