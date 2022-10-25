Read full article on original website
Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Fetterman says Pennsylvania Senate 'debate wasn't easy,' blames performance against Oz on stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said his debate against Mehmet Oz, his Republican challenger, "wasn't easy" after suffering a stroke in May.
Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US history
A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
