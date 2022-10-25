ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NH

Loon Mountain is getting a new chairlift and more skiable terrain

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The new amenities will be open for the 2023-2024 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFxtN_0imGzeiM00
A skier at Loon Mountain. Courtesy of Loon Mountain Resort

Loon Mountain Resort skiers and riders will have a new way up the mountain and even more skiable terrain during the ski resort’s 2023-2024 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IPqb_0imGzeiM00

The White Mountains resort in Lincoln, N.H., announced on Monday its plans to expand and enhance the resort’s South Peak area that include the addition of more than 30 acres of skiable terrain and a new four-person chairlift. It is all part of the resort’s 10-year investment plan, Flight Path: 2030.

“Providing lift access and more skiing and riding closer to downtown Lincoln is exciting — and unique — particularly in the East.” said Brian Norton, Loon’s president and general manager, in a press release.

A Doppelmayr Alpenstar 4-CLF chairlift with loading conveyor will be installed at the bottom of the Escape Route trail. It will bring visitors up 500 vertical feet to access Cruiser and other terrain via the Lincoln Express Quad.

South Peak’s expanded terrain will increase Loon’s easiest terrain by more than 50 percent and result in more than 400 skiable acres for the resort, according to Loon. New trails and tree-skiing areas will be added that are a mix of easy (green circle) and more difficult (blue square). The new trails will be serviced by fully automated fan guns and frost-free pipes.

Loon Mountain announced its Flight Path: 2030 in 2020. As part of the plan, the resort opened the high-tech Kancamagus 8 chairlift in December, the first eight-person chairlift in the East.

“The South Peak expansion has been a key part of Loon’s master plan for decades and we are thrilled to be moving towards the next major milestone of Flight Path: 2030,” Jay Scambio, COO of Boyne Resorts, said in a statement.

Loon Mountain Resort, which offers three mountain peaks, 2,100 vertical feet, terrain parks, and four-season activities, is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions.

Future expansion plans include a new learning area with two surface lifts and facilities for visitors learning to ski and snowboard.

Comments / 0

Related
thepulseofnh.com

Magazine: Two NH Ski Resorts Among The Best

Two ski resorts in New Hampshire are among the best in the country according to Ski magazine. Bretton Woods is ranked number-four and Waterville Valley is ranked 14th. The magazine says Bretton Woods has slope side condos and townhouses, good dining and varied family activities. It cites Waterville Valley’s intermediate cruising on 265 skiable acres and many amenities in what is described as its charming New England white-clapboard village.
WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH
whdh.com

Sailor without life jacket whose boat capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee rescued

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old sailor whose boat began sinking in Lake Winnipesaukee was rescued by Wolfeboro Fire Rescue, according to New Hampshire State Police. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man, Dylan Sutton of Hampton, New Hampshire, called 911 to report that his boat had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was 150-200 feet from shore, didn’t have a life jacket, and thought his 17-foot boat was slowly sinking. The call then disconnected and dispatchers couldn’t reach him again. New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police all responded.
WOLFEBORO, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
TILTON, NH
montpelierbridge.org

Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend

Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont

The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

18-year-old seriously hurt in UTV crash in North Stratford, officials say

STRATFORD, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Vermont has serious injuries following a utility terrain vehicle crash in North Stratford. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon while the man was traveling at a construction site. Officials said he lost control of his UTV, went...
STRATFORD, NH
WMUR.com

One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
CLAREMONT, NH
nerej.com

Energy North Group opens new Haffner’s gas station and store

Moultonborough, NH Energy North Group has opened a new Haffner’s gas station and convenience store. Located at 268 Whittier Hwy., this will be Haffner’s second site to open in the lakes region, following the opening of its Gilford, NH site. The brand’s roots of friendly service, quality products and family ownership are sure to make a positive impression on the community.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
mynbc5.com

Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers

HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
NORWICH, VT
ycnnow.com

Anthony Dolan, Co-owner of Dolan Real Estate in Sunapee

Today we’ll meet Anthony Dolan, the co-owner of this local business. Anthony’s many years of customer service, managing people, his education in graphic design and eCommerce development, make him essential to this amazing team.
SUNAPEE, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Claremont Under Investigation

A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are trying to figure out...
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident

LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
LACONIA, NH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy