Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Gun Found at Rowlett High School
ROWLETT (WBAP/KLIF) – Three students from Rowlett High School were arrested Friday afternoon on charges of Aggravated Assault. The arrests came after a student reported that he was attacked by several suspects and hit with a gun. The school was on lockdown for more than three hours while police...
Fort Worth Officer Fired For Domestic Violence
(WBAP/KLIF) — An arrest for domestic violence has led to the firing of a North Texas police officer. Fort Worth police officer Victor Rucker was arrested in June for a domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty. The victim in that incident was Rucker’s wife, 35-year-old Lucy...
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
Mansfield ISD Board Member Facing Domestic Assault Charge
MANSFIELD (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Mansfield ISD Board Secretary is facing an assault bodily injury family violence charge after being arrested last week. Mansfield Police said officers took Bianca Benavides Anderson into custody while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. last Saturday.
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
Cowtown Winery Inviting North Texans to See Haunted Side of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Cowtown Winery in the Fort Worth Stockyards is inviting brave North Texans to take their ghost tour ahead of Halloween. Josh Hamilton is the restaurant’s general manager and says one of the most haunted locations is Miss Molly’s Hotel in the heart of the district.
Dangers of Common Anxiety/Sleep Meds Like Xanax, Ativan and Valium [LISTEN]
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Millions of people take take some form of highly addictive prescription medications like Xanax, Ativan and Valium for anxiety and sleep issues. The medications are in a class of prescription drugs known as Benzodiazepines,. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), more than 30...
$1-Billion Luxury Community Coming to Arlington
(WBAP/KLIF) — The next phase of Arlington’s $4-billion entertainment district project is underway. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis held shovels, Wednesday, in the groundbreaking ceremony for “One Rangers Way”, a planned 43,000 square food luxury residential community to be built adjacent to Globe Life Field. Ross says the $1-billion project will be state-of-the-art.
H-E-B Announces Plans for Alliance Location
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex, H-E-B announced plans this week to open H-E-B Alliance at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The store, which sits on the northern edge of Fort Worth, joins two Central Market locations, which...
