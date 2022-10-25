Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WINKNEWS.com
People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian
Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
Mysuncoast.com
Officials warn scammers are posing as nonprofits, FEMA in Englewood
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When disasters like Hurricane Ian strike, almost all of us have the impulse to reach out and assist all the people who have lost so much. Unfortunately, there are others who jump at the opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable. Sarasota County officials are...
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
fox13news.com
Crews still working in Sarasota County to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Trucks and crews cleaning up debris have become a familiar sight in Sarasota County. They are still working as fast and as hard as they can to get debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of yards. For the last three weeks, Jeff Wise from North Carolina...
Cape Coral gives update on debris, permits post Hurricane Ian
As more trucks haul more and more debris away, many questions remain on debris collection and permitting.
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
Mysuncoast.com
New housing program will help those displaced by hurricane
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the worst hurricane-ravaged areas of Fort Myers will be able to take advantage of a new FEMA housing program, it was announced Wednesday. The FEMA Direct Temporary Housing program has been approved for individuals whose homes are uninhabitable in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto,...
Mysuncoast.com
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A new dedicated Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Manatee County for those who need a safe space after Hurricane Ian. The new recovery center has opened at the John Marble Park, at 3675 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton. Manatee County Emergency Management staff has been...
usf.edu
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties
High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
wlrn.org
Make sure the official knocking on your door is, in fact, a FEMA inspector
As residents dig out from the muck after the hurricane and various officials, including FEMA inspectors, visit storm-damaged neighborhoods, the Charlotte County Sheriff's office is warning residents to be aware of potential scammers posing as FEMA officials. "They're doing an inspection of the damage so they might show up, not...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
mynews13.com
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
No one hurt in Sarasota County helicopter crash
Deputies are on the scene of a small helicopter crash in Sarasota County. This is in the 15900 block of State Road 72.
‘A constant reminder of what we lost:’ North Port still working to remove debris as residents try to move forward
Nearly one month after Hurricane Ian, the recovery feels slow for some North Port residents even as the city is working to pick up debris as fast as possible.
North Port family receives FEMA approval letter by mistake
Just when they thought FEMA would send them money to help pay for necessities, Pamela Johnson and her family found out that money wouldn't be coming.
