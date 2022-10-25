ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New housing program will help those displaced by hurricane

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the worst hurricane-ravaged areas of Fort Myers will be able to take advantage of a new FEMA housing program, it was announced Wednesday. The FEMA Direct Temporary Housing program has been approved for individuals whose homes are uninhabitable in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A new dedicated Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Manatee County for those who need a safe space after Hurricane Ian. The new recovery center has opened at the John Marble Park, at 3675 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton. Manatee County Emergency Management staff has been...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties

High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy