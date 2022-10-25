Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Dodgers Analysts Say Everyone in the League Knows L.A. Doesn't Make In-Game Adjustments
David Vassegh and Jerry Hairston Jr. say the whole league knows how to beat the Dodgers, which makes you wonder why no one used that knowledge until the NLDS.
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Padres GM had great answer to Fernando Tatis Jr. question
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a great answer Tuesday to a question about Fernando Tatis Jr. Preller spoke with the media on Tuesday for his end-of-season press conference. He was asked what position he wants to see Tatis play next season, and whether he had had those discussions with Tatis.
White Sox First Baseman Jose Abreu Named Silver Slugger Finalist
Jose Abreu named Silver Slugger finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named a finalist for the American League silver slugger award. Abreu has won the award three times in his career in 2014, 2018 and 2020. This season, Abreu slashed .304/.378/.446 from...
Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
Phillies bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Astros
The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Phillies ahead 1-0.
MLB Hot Stove: Nolan Arenado Will Not Test Free Agency, Opts In with Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will not test the free agent market. Arenado will opt in to his contract with the Cardinals, keeping him in St. Louis for the next five years, through his age-36 season. Arenado, 31, is owed $114 million. The Cardinals acquired him from the Colorado Rockies in Feb. 2021.
Nick Castellanos’s Clutch Plays Set Up Thrilling World Series
Man, oh man, that was fun. At its best, the World Series is the perfect display of what makes our game special, and last night’s Game 1 had everything. The Phillies pulled off the rare World Series comeback of five or more runs to beat the Astros, 6–5, in 10 innings. Philadelphia ...
Report: White Sox Interviewed Ozzie Guillén for Manager's Job
Report: White Sox interviewed Guillén for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox interviewed Ozzie Guillén for their managerial opening on Monday, NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien said on the latest episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast." "I can tell you that Ozzie...
Podcast: Looking back at the Padres in '22 and ahead to playoff prospects in '23
U-T Padres writer Kevin Acee and U-T sports editor Jay Posner review the Padres' season and say goodbye to each other forever
SF Giants: Thairo Estrada & Joc Pederson named Silver Slugger finalists
SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Thairo Estrada were named finalists for a National League Silver Slugger award.
Are Dodgers fans as angry at Astros as Bill Plaschke is?
The Houston Astros. The Cheating Houston Astros. Since 2017, they’ve been the gold standard in the American League, reaching six consecutive League Championship Series and advancing to the World Series four times. The Dodgers have only run into their downhill-rolling boulder once during this six-year span of excellence, losing...
Analyzing contract situations of players on Padres roster
SAN DIEGO — The Padres just finished an incredible 2022 season going deeper into the playoffs than many people expected. We already looked at the club's potential free agents this year, now we will look into some of the big name players on the team and where their contract situations sit.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Powers His Team to KBO Championship Series
The former Dodger is on the cusp of greatness in Korea.
Brandon Drury named NL's Comeback Player of the Year by Sporting News
In addition to being named a Silver Slugger finalist on Thursday, Padres utilityman Brandon Drury was also named the National League’s Comeback Player of the Year by The Sporting News.
