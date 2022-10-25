Read full article on original website
Related
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?
Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
10 observations: Hawks lose to Oilers in heartbreaker
The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak. 1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and it ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tied it up at 5-5 with 3:11 left in regulation but Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with 37.6 seconds remaining to essentially end it. I think everybody in the building was getting ready for overtime but we didn't get it. Bummer. Feels like both teams deserved at least a point.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
Bears GM Poles explains why he changed mind about trading Quinn
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially. That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It was...
Quinn's massive impact on Bears will be felt long after trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL is a business, but sometimes that harsh reality of that hits a little differently. Such is the case of Robert Quinn, who departed Chicago Wednesday after the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. "If more people were like...
Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Bulls Game
Joel Embiid is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.
Zach LaVine out vs. Spurs with knee management
Zach LaVine is out for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced pregame. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee, on which he underwent arthroscopic surgery in the offseason after experiencing lingering soreness down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club
DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players):. DeRozan entered Friday's game just...
Bulls NBA's 4th most valuable team, according to Forbes
Forbes' annual NBA team value rankings are here. And, as per usual, the Chicago Bulls are among the franchises at the top. Per Forbes, the Bulls are worth $4.1 billion, marking 12 percent growth from one year ago trailing only the Golden State Warriors ($7 billion), New York Knicks ($6.1 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($5.9 billion) in total valuation.
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Cowboys’ Parsons clocks 20.5 mph speed ahead of Bears contest
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears could have trouble coming their way on Sunday. When the Bears (3-4) head to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) inside AT&T Stadium, the offense will have to be extra cautious with who is on the opposite side of the ball.
Why Bears finally called Fields QB runs in win vs. Patriots
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Through the first six games of the 2022 season, the Bears were reluctant to call Justin Fields' number on the ground. Fields had 54 runs in the first six games, but only 12 were by design. That changed Monday night when the Bears dusted off a...
These are the 10 NFL stadiums with domes, retractable roofs
Weather can be a major factor in football, but some NFL stadiums are able to take Mother Nature out of the picture. There are domed stadiums across the league. From conventional domes to retractable roofs, certain teams have the luxury of playing in controlled conditions. Along with a neutral environment...
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade
There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling. “It’s hard to...
2022 NFL trade deadline presents Bears three paths to take
Veteran sell-off Quinn's time with the Bears was always running out. His money in 2023 was non-guaranteed and it was highly unlikely the Bears were going to pick it up. At 3-4, Quinn's value to the Bears was much better in the draft capital he brought back and future salary cap he freed up.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0