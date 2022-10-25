ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?

Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
10 observations: Hawks lose to Oilers in heartbreaker

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak. 1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and it ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tied it up at 5-5 with 3:11 left in regulation but Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with 37.6 seconds remaining to essentially end it. I think everybody in the building was getting ready for overtime but we didn't get it. Bummer. Feels like both teams deserved at least a point.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
Zach LaVine out vs. Spurs with knee management

Zach LaVine is out for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced pregame. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee, on which he underwent arthroscopic surgery in the offseason after experiencing lingering soreness down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club

DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players):. DeRozan entered Friday's game just...
Bulls NBA's 4th most valuable team, according to Forbes

Forbes' annual NBA team value rankings are here. And, as per usual, the Chicago Bulls are among the franchises at the top. Per Forbes, the Bulls are worth $4.1 billion, marking 12 percent growth from one year ago trailing only the Golden State Warriors ($7 billion), New York Knicks ($6.1 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($5.9 billion) in total valuation.
