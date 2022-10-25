ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Hospital in Kingston unveils its newest wing

The new wing of the HealthAlliance Hospital’s Mary’s Avenue campus in Kingston should open in about 45 days, WMC CEO Michael D. Israel said at a press conference this Tuesday morning at the new two-story, 79,000-square-foot building adjoining the existing formerly Benedictine Hospital facility. Lots of glass and...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center

PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
PORT JERVIS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement

NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
VALHALLA, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Public Transit Employee Receives Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry

Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry. Poughkeepsie, NY… New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA) honored Amanda Sammon, Assistant Director of Dutchess County Public Transit (DCPT), with its 2022 Joe Boardman Award at the association’s fall conference and Transit Industry Luncheon held this week in Albany. New York Public...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pertussis confirmed in Sullivan County

LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than two years of age in different geographic regions of the county. “In 2016, the county had an outbreak of 36 confirmed cases but only six...
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Kingston launches community choice aggregation program

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s Community Choice Aggregation Program has begun. The program enables municipalities to supply residents and small businesses with accessible and affordable green energy by pooling demand. Kingston’s program, called Kingston Community Energy, allows the city to purchase clean energy supply at bulk rates...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Outpatient methadone clinic opens in Monticello (video)

(MONTICELLO – Saying heroin is a “real issue in the community,” State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) said Friday that the new methadone treatment center opened in Monticello is needed now more than ever. Gunther, a registered nurse who worked in a detox unit, said Lexington Center...
MONTICELLO, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlords sue to stop Kingston rent stabilization

Three months after Kingston made history as the first upstate locality to pass rent stabilization, landlords have sued to snuff out the policy. The Hudson Valley Property Owners Association filed a petition Thursday claiming the Kingston City Council relied on flawed data to gin up a vacancy rate low enough to allow rent stabilization.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Officials celebrate groundbreaking for cannabis facility

ELLENVILLE – Industry is returning to Ellenville and the Town of Wawarsing following the groundbreaking of Cresco Labs’430,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility. “This project is a massive win,” said Congressman Pat Ryan, (D, NY-19), who championed the project as the former Ulster County executive. “This...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston defends rent control lawsuit

KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble said despite a court challenge to the City of Kingston’s adopted Emergency Tenant Protection Act, the declaration of a housing emergency has not changed, and the measure is still in effect. The city’s corporation counsel was in court on Friday defending adoption of...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY

