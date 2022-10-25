Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Hospital in Kingston unveils its newest wing
The new wing of the HealthAlliance Hospital’s Mary’s Avenue campus in Kingston should open in about 45 days, WMC CEO Michael D. Israel said at a press conference this Tuesday morning at the new two-story, 79,000-square-foot building adjoining the existing formerly Benedictine Hospital facility. Lots of glass and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center
PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Public Transit Employee Receives Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry
Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry. Poughkeepsie, NY… New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA) honored Amanda Sammon, Assistant Director of Dutchess County Public Transit (DCPT), with its 2022 Joe Boardman Award at the association’s fall conference and Transit Industry Luncheon held this week in Albany. New York Public...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pertussis confirmed in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than two years of age in different geographic regions of the county. “In 2016, the county had an outbreak of 36 confirmed cases but only six...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Kingston launches community choice aggregation program
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s Community Choice Aggregation Program has begun. The program enables municipalities to supply residents and small businesses with accessible and affordable green energy by pooling demand. Kingston’s program, called Kingston Community Energy, allows the city to purchase clean energy supply at bulk rates...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Outpatient methadone clinic opens in Monticello (video)
(MONTICELLO – Saying heroin is a “real issue in the community,” State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) said Friday that the new methadone treatment center opened in Monticello is needed now more than ever. Gunther, a registered nurse who worked in a detox unit, said Lexington Center...
therealdeal.com
Landlords sue to stop Kingston rent stabilization
Three months after Kingston made history as the first upstate locality to pass rent stabilization, landlords have sued to snuff out the policy. The Hudson Valley Property Owners Association filed a petition Thursday claiming the Kingston City Council relied on flawed data to gin up a vacancy rate low enough to allow rent stabilization.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Officials celebrate groundbreaking for cannabis facility
ELLENVILLE – Industry is returning to Ellenville and the Town of Wawarsing following the groundbreaking of Cresco Labs’430,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility. “This project is a massive win,” said Congressman Pat Ryan, (D, NY-19), who championed the project as the former Ulster County executive. “This...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh one of eight school districts worldwide to win IBM cybersecurity preparedness grants
ARMONK – The Newburgh Enlarged City School District is now on the global stage as it is one of eight districts worldwide to receive an IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. A team of IBM Service Corps volunteers will be assigned to address the cybersecurity resiliency of the district. Ray...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston defends rent control lawsuit
KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble said despite a court challenge to the City of Kingston’s adopted Emergency Tenant Protection Act, the declaration of a housing emergency has not changed, and the measure is still in effect. The city’s corporation counsel was in court on Friday defending adoption of...
Monroe woman cancer-free after participating in new clinical trial at St. Vincent's Medical Center
A new clinical breast cancer trial is changing the way some people are getting treatments.
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Being named Sullivan County’s new Veterans Service director is “a homecoming,” says Walsh
MONTICELLO – Air Force veteran Stephen Walsh of Liberty has been named the new director of the Sullivan County Veterans Service Agency. He replaces John Crotty who recently retired. Community Resources Commissioner Laura Quigley said Walsh is “highly experienced and credentialed in the veterans’ community.” She said he knows...
Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley
Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Voters raise concerns over $159M BOCES capital improvement project
The $159 million referendum passed Tuesday by 110 votes.
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Comments / 1